Police Called To Chicago Airport After Southwest Airlines Passenger Allegedly Got Naked & Pooped On Her Seat

For those unaware, taking your clothes off and then pooping on your seat on a plane is almost guaranteed to result in the police paying you a visit once you arrive at the airport.

A Southwest Airlines passenger allegedly tested this theory out last week and can confirm that the police will indeed be called. NBC Chicago reports that as a flight from Philadelphia was landing in Chicago, the police were called to greet the plane.

A passenger on the flight had reportedly taken her clothes off and defecated on her seat. The airline released a statement on the matter saying that law enforcement and medical personnel responded to "a situation involving a customer."

That's one way to put it. A source told NBC News that the passenger took her clothes off, pooped on the seat, and forced the plane to be taken out of service on account of the cleaning required.

"Our Teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologize for the situation and any delays to their travel plans," the airline said, reports NBC Chicago.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew."

Naturally, that's the case. I don’t think any reasonable person would come to the conclusion that the airline was somehow responsible.

They wouldn’t hire someone to take their clothes off, then take a dump in their seat. That's not the type of publicity you shell out money for. Not to mention the time and money lost having the plane out of rotation while it's sanitized.

You can’t run a business like that. Long story short, there's nothing that I see for Southwest Airlines to apologize for. Shit happens, it's out of your control at times.

You're going in for a landing on an uneventful flight, then all of a sudden a passenger allegedly wants to take their clothes off and drop a deuce. That's not on you.