Frontier Airlines Is Coming For Southwest - Free Baggage!

It was only a matter of time until rival airlines began making moves to pick up Southwest Airlines' fleeing customers, after their horrendous decision to get rid of their no-baggage fee policy.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Frontier stuck it to Southwest by announcing that they would be offering customers a free carry-on bag, free seat assignments, and free flight changes. Oh, and that begins at $39 a fare for some flights!

Talk about nailing the landing!

FRONTIER AIRLINES FOR THE WIN!

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines shocked customers as well as the airline industry when they announced that they would be getting rid of their no-fee baggage policy, something that they had been doing for over 50 years. Immediately, social media fliers went absolutely crazy, with many loyal customers saying that they would be ditching SWA over their newly announced checked bag fees.

As I eloquently said during an appearance on OutKick's Hot Mic, the same day that Southwest made their baggage announcement, competing airlines were going to be on the prowl for all the new paying customers after SWA's boneheaded decision. It appears that Frontier is the first to make a move.

Frontier's two-free bags deal begins March 24th and will be available until August 18th for all non-stop flights. However, the airline did say that the change could be permanent, which would really stick it to Southwest.

As someone who regularly covers all things trending / social media for OutKick, all I need to say to the Frontier Airlines CEO is to go and check X the day Southwest made their announcement and to read the comments.

Once he does that, there's no way that Frontier will begin charging for bags again, especially after Southwest predicted that they would actually end up LOSING money by getting rid of free baggage. Yes, that's right. A few months ago, SWA said that although they would make anywhere from $1-$1.5 billion with bag fees, they would lose about $1.8 billion in market share.

They are going to literally teach college courses about what not to do in business, and base it all on Southwest Airlines's colossal failures here.

Suddenly, I'm not shocked or surprised anymore by just how badly the airline screwed up holiday travel last year. It all makes sense. They are simply incompetent.

