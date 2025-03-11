Southwest Airlines' New Bag Policy Destroyed By Angry Customers

Southwest Airlines is going south very quickly after announcing a new baggage fee policy that has customers asking, "What the flock of birds were you thinking?!"

For the first time ever, Southwest will begin charging passengers for their first and second checked bags, breaking a 60-year tradition of offering free checked bags as well as a sales slogan that boasted, "Bags fly free!"

SOUTHWEST FLIER FREAK OUTS

The move comes just a few months after SWA got rid of their other unique perk, open seating, which was another reason why people took the historically cheaper airline in the first place. When one books a Southwest or Spirit flight, they know what they are in for - but the reason they do it is largely because they're less expensive than other airlines, and they are willing to deal with the chaos that comes with it. What's even wilder about the whole situation is that at the time, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told investors that there were no plans to change the policy, noting that it was "a big part of what attracts people to Southwest."

It turns out Jordan was full of it, much to the delight of his competitors like Delta Air Lines.

As soon as the news broke, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told investors that this was a huge opportunity for them. "Clearly there are some customers who chose them because of that [bags fly free policy]," Bastian said during the call. "Now clearly those customers are up for grabs."

Just a heads-up, Southwest, it's NOT a good look when your competitors are gleefully smiling over your bone-headed decision. But SWA would be so lucky if it was just their competitors, because it's also the loyal fliers that are now furious and making Southwest trend for all the wrong reasons.

SOUTHWEST IS IN THE DUMPS

It's almost laughable how bad Southwest screwed this up. There are literally hundreds of Southwest fliers ripping them on social media, with an ungodly number saying that they will never use their airline ever again - even if they somehow reversed their idiotic bag policy change.

I mean this is so bad, I wouldn't be surprised if colleges started offering a course about what NOT to do as a company.

Talk about getting cocky. It was only a few weeks away when Southwest made headlines after a quick-thinking pilot averted another plane on the runway in what would have been a catastrophe.

Fast-forward two weeks later and Southwest has taken all that deserved praise and ruined it with one stroke of the pen.

The goal of every flight is to have it go off without any incidents. But what happens if there are no issues because there are no flights in the first place due to passengers booking elsewhere?

