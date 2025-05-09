Hot Female 'Influencer' Brings GIGANTIC Dog On Plane and Gets Ripped

One of the reasons I can't stand this whole notion of influencers is that some of them think that they are better than the rest of us when in reality, the average person has no idea who they even are.

That was no more true than earlier this week when female "influencer" Pietra Luccas brought her massive Great Dane dog onto a United Airlines flight as her service animal, despite it being the size of Falkor the creepy, flying dog from The Neverending Story.

INFLUENCER SLAMMED FOR BRINGING GIGANTIC DOG ON FLIGHT

Listen, I'm all about dogs (as long as they're cool), and I guess I understand the need for emotional support animals, but this is truly ridiculous. I know first-hand that some of my buddies absolutely take advantage of the "service animal" system by claiming they need to bring their dog with them on a flight simply because they don't want to pay the carrier costs, and you can be sure that some of the other passengers do as well based on their facial reactions.

I'm not saying Pietra, who writes in her Instagram bio that she is a "Lifestyle, Fitness, Fashion" influencer as well as a "Dog mom," is doing that here, but that's only because so many other people are saying it for me!

The now viral clip posted by a fellow passenger trying to board the United flight shows Pietra walking her humongous dog onto the flight - at first even startling the flight crew when they saw just how big he was. "Well, hello! I've been hearing about this guy," one of the attendants can be heard saying on the video. Pietra then informs the crew that she has a seat near other people and wants to make sure that it was alright with them that they were about to be sitting next to a damn horse, which the attendants said the passengers were.

Social media sure as hell weren't though.

IS THE SERVICE ANIMAL ALLOWANCE GOING TOO FAR?

"I can’t stand that!!! She doesn’t even need it, not a service dog. She just wants the attention!!!" one person wrote on Pietra's Instagram video. "Could have just rode that dog to her destination," another person quipped.

"Define a service animal. What service does this dog provide her?" one X user asked. "She knows damn well that’s not a service dog," someone else wrote.

It's unclear what, if any, issues that Pietra is dealing with that she needed to bring her Giant Dane - which can grow to be 170+ pounds and be up to 32 inches at shoulder-length, according to the American Kennel Club.

The frustrating part still remains true, however. Do you mean to tell me that I need to put my small backpack under my seat and get yelled at for having my tray table down when we're taking off and landing, but this GIANT dog isn't seen as an obstruction or something that could inhibit people evacuating or proper safety measures from occurring should need to be?

No wonder influencers live in a fantasy world.

