United Airlines Slammed For Alleged Service Dog Rules

For the second time in two weeks, an airline passenger's seat was allegedly given to another person's service dog, leaving them to ask "What the Ruff?!"

The United Airlines passenger was allegedly flying to Denver when she boarded the flight with her husband. However, when they got to their designated row and seat, they noticed an "enormous service dog," sitting in the wife's seat that the dog's owner said was "way too big" to fit on the floor.

According to the unidentified woman's post on the "UnitedAirlines" Reddit page, she and her husband allegedly unsuccessfully tried reasoning with the dog owner.

"Totally absurd that an oversize dog can displace a paying passenger from their seat," the woman wrote.

If that wasn't enough, the couple claims that when they informed an airline crew member that their seat was literally being occupied by a dog, the employee "just shrugged them off" and said there was nothing they could do about it. Not ideal, considering that the flight was fully booked!

"United needs to crack down on passengers abusing the ‘service’ animal allowance. How can someone be allowed onboard with a dog that big without buying an extra seat?" the woman continued.

What's unfortunate about the entire situation is that this was an actual service dog, because I'm sure anyone that has flown recently has seen the absurd amount of phony "emotional support" dogs that are parading around airliners these days. If all those people TRULY needed their pet because their emotions were in such disarray, then the future of humanity is doomed, and we might as well let the aliens take over now.

Meanwhile, anyone who has a service dog actually needs one.

SHOULD THE OWNER HAVE TO PAY FOR TWO SEATS?

It's a tough spot to be in, but many on social media argue that either the airline should have accommodated the person more, or that the dog owner unfortunately should have had to buy two seats: one for them and one for their oversize dog. (Hey, fat people do it all the time!)

Some posters on Reddit were more turned off by the fact that a slobbering dog could very well be hanging out on your seat on an incoming flight, and you would have no idea. Hopefully there are no ticks on the dog because God knows they aren't disinfecting every single seat on every single plane every single day.

"It is nasty to have a dog outside a carrier sitting on passengers’ seats with his butt on the armrests," wrote one person. "The gate agents carefully check the size of my carry-on, but apparently they don’t monitor the size of people’s ‘service’ dogs! WTH?"

The couple is just the latest passengers to have been displaced in recent weeks by large service dogs that were in their seats. Two weeks ago, a first-class passenger on a Delta Airlines flight was moved to the back of the plane after a service dog and his owner were sprawled out on the row of seats.

Either the airlines have to figure out a better system, or eventually some lunatic flayer that we frequently post about is going to get into a fist fight over it.