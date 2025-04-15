Airplane Passengers Are Outraged As Real ID Mandate Is In Two Weeks

Across the country, fliers are furious at the U.S. Government's incompetence regarding their new Real ID roll out.

The issue stems from the government and FAA saying that they will be enforcing the May 7 requirement that all fliers must have a Real ID or a passport in order to fly.

The only problem is, the Real ID wait has been backlogged for months now (believe me, I've tried multiple times to get an appointment) and good luck getting a passport, with many cities and states also facing months of delays.

NO ONE CAN GET REAL ID APPOINTMENTS

On Monday, New Jersey's DMV had 0 appointments available for Real ID, while also saying that they've been receiving 3,000 new appointment requests a day.

… Yeah, this is a mess.

Across social media, many people have been voicing their displeasure, whether it be because of the long delays or the overall aspect of Real ID involving surveillance and Big Tech overreach.

REAL ID IS A REAL HEADACHE

In the perfect shining example of just how incompetent governmental bureaucracy is, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Transportation said earlier Tuesday that if people are not planning on flying anytime soon or do not immediately need a new ID, they "are better off waiting," due to the increased demand from those who truly need a new ID card.

"I live in a state that currently has a 3-6 month wait period for appointments for Real ID," one woman chimed in on X. "Can they delay the Real ID release? I'm too stressed," wrote another.

If you think you're stressed now, just wait until you try flying anytime after the Real ID May 7 deadline is enacted.

Make no mistake about it, you are going to see an increase in security lines. The TSA has said that anyone who doesn't have Real ID or a passport may not be permitted into the security checkpoint at all, or for some, they will have to undergo "additional screening."

In other words: Delays, Delays, Delays - both for those who are trying to do the right thing and get the Real ID now but can't, or those that will face quite the surprise the next time they show up to the airport without one.

