Get Real! Freak-Out Over New ID Deadline Is Baffling, Unwarranted | Tomi Lahren

So a strange and rather unexpected thing happened over the weekend – a bipartisan internet freak-out over the REAL ID deadline of May 7.

And? What’s the big deal with this?

When I saw the panic response to this hit a fever pitch on X, I was legit befuddled. Like, am I missing something here? Proving you are who you say you are and showing your proof of it has kinda been our battle cry for … I don’t know … the last 10-plus years.

The REAL ID requirements were passed in 2005 – yes 2005! – when George W. was in office.

This ain’t a new thing y’all, and in fact, the deadline to be REAL ID compliant has been pushed back FOUR TIMES SO FAR!

Y’all have had since at least 2020 to do this; it didn’t exactly sneak up and bite ya on the ass.I did a little research on the requirements because I’ve had a REAL ID since 2020 when I moved to Tennessee. It’s just marked by a little star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license.

Getting it was so insignificant to me. I didn’t even realize it was any different from the regular ID.

It’s not like I had to give a urine sample and do a blood sacrifice to get it.

In Tennessee, I needed to show proof of US citizenship (love that, by the way), my social security card (again, love it), and two proofs of Tennessee residency, like a utility bill or a pay stub or current bank statement (the options are almost endless).

None of that should be hard to produce, folks, and you’ve had since AT LEAST 2020 to get it done.

But now people are panicking because they won’t be able to board a domestic flight without it starting May 7. Important to note: You can also show a passport.

So yeah, this is probably gonna cause a headache at the TSA line, but it’s because people are lazy and can’t, in five years, follow simple guidelines and instructions.

This is not the "surveillance state" at work.

This is some pretty basic stuff here, people.

Get yourselves together and stop the whining. It’s not justified.

And those are my Final Thoughts.