MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi Enjoyed Dubai In A Bikini, Hottest Women In Congress & Vrabel Would Cut Off What?

Nancy fires back!

For starters, tequila is trash. Anyone who's a regular around here knows that's my take. The worst alcohol out there, and it's not particularly close. Smells disgusting. Tastes even worse.

Don't get me started on the margarita. I know the minivan moms love them – and my wife is one, so I get it – but they are awful. It's whiskey and bourbon, and then everything else. Vodka is only good in fruity drinks. Gin isn't awful, but also, who drinks gin? Rum is fine. That's probably No. 2 on my list. But a distant No. 2.

I say all of that to say this … Nancy Mace's name has been DRAGGED through the mud this week by the fake news LIBS, and I won't stand for it.

New York Magazine which is, amazingly, still in circulation, published a disgusting HIT PIECE on Nancy earlier this week. Just vile stuff. They talked to, allegedly, several former staffers, and they all went into detail about how nasty Nancy is/was.

They say she drinks too much. Who doesn't? Squares. They say she's obsessed with her looks and wants the rest of the country to notice her boobs more than any other congresswoman out there. I would, too, by the way. That's Marketing 101. It's 2026. The Age of the Influencer. You have to be hot to succeed.

It's basically just a long, 10,000-word bitchfest about Nancy. The alcohol stuff, in particular, really hit a nerve. Mace responded like the PATRIOT she is with a message for the fake news media last night:

Fighting words!

"I have a lifelong genetic condition and ailment that prevents me from consuming much in the way of alcohol. It’s called HEMOCHROMATOSIS. Look it up."

Get ‘em, Nancy! Don’t give the woke losers at NY Magazine an INCH. Not one inch. They probably won't even bother to look hemochromatosis up. I'm a Big J, so I certainly did.

Hemochromatosis, according to Google's insufferable AI bot, is a "genetic (or sometimes acquired) disorder causing excessive iron absorption, leading to dangerous organ-damaging buildup. Symptoms include severe fatigue, joint pain, abdominal pain, bronze/grey skin, and reduced libido."

Here's what it says to avoid:

Iron supplements and Vitamin C supplements (which increase iron absorption).

Raw fish and shellfish (due to Vibrio vulnificus risk).

Excessive alcohol consumption

Take that, Libs. As for the rest of the disgusting hit piece …

I wrote about it this morning, but it's worth opening it up to this class now … Hottest Women in Congress rankings?

1. Anna Paulina Luna

2. Nancy Mace

3. Lauren Boebert (I know she's a lightning rod, but I have to be fair here)

4. AOC (again, I HAVE to be fair)

Name to watch: Catalina Lauf. She's running for congress in SW Florida this year. Should she win, she immediately jumps to No. 2 on this list.

How about THIS hot take from Rob, who emailed me just a bit ago:

If Catalina Lauf wins, she doesn't settle in at number two. She JUMPS so quickly to the number one spot on your list that she leaves a huge gap between numbers one and two.

Whoa! I'm all for competition, but dismiss Anna Paulina Luna like that at your own risk. Not on my watch. Respect is earned, not given. Anna Paulina has earned it in this class over the last 18 months.

Would be quite a battle, though:

Vrabel, Pro Bowl & Lauren, oh my!

Yeah, I don't think anyone is unseating Anna Paulina Luna any time soon. We'll see. As long as I'm the skipper, she gets the ball for Game 7 in October every single time. No questions asked. No debate.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Day night. First up? I know Joe talked about it this morning, but, my God, I am so embarrassed by the NFL today:

Embarrassing isn't a strong enough word. It's not. Pathetic works better. It fits.

This is so pathetic.

Google tells me that this travesty took place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Moscone Center is the largest convention and exhibition complex in San Fran. They literally played this game in a warehouse.

Just end this charade, please:

The biggest shocker of the whole thing was Joe Burrow actually going. He looked MISERABLE this season. Truly miserable.

He basically said as much at one point. He looked like he wanted to be literally anywhere else from about Thanksgiving on.

Yet, he actually went to THIS? Look at his two other Pro Bowl quarterbacks! Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur, by the way, somehow threw two interceptions. Seriously.

I can deal with Bad Bunny wearing a dress and hating America. I'll still watch the Super Bowl. I can deal with the refs being awful and ruining every single game. I'll still watch. I can deal with the stupid helmet condoms and literally not being able to lay a finger on the quarterback anymore. I'll still watch.

But this? This is embarrassing. It needs to end. We're better than this.

We HAVE to be better than this.

Next? You know who wasn't at this shitshow last night? Mike Vrabel. And that's because, clearly, he's a man:

Next-level response here from Vrabel. You can tell he's workshopped that one plenty after being in an NFL locker room for two decades. He nailed it. I'm going to steal it, obviously.

I hope the Pats get their doors blown off Sunday. I want them embarrassed. They won't be, because we're not that lucky, but it's what I want.

That being said … I can't root against Mike Vrabel. Love this dude. I will root against his insufferable team. Not him. I respect the hell out of him. It's easy to see how he turned things around so quickly.

But still … please don't let them win. Please.

OK, that's it for today. Sixteen days till the first pitch of the first spring training game of 2026. Sixteen.

Take us there, MLB Central host, Lauren Shehadi.

