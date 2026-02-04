I Didn't Think It Was Possible For The NFL's Pro Bowl To Be This Pathetic

We have to be better than this.

Obviously, I didn't watch the Pro Bowl last night. I didn't even know it was on. I figured it happened on Sunday, like it always does.

I'd imagine I wasn't alone. I cannot WAIT for the ratings to come out, but they are going to be shockingly bad. Even for the NFL, this is gonna sting.

And, frankly, it should. I was in bed at around 10 p.m. scrolling Twitter during King of Queens commercial breaks on Cozi TV, when I started to see some Pro Bowl footage roll in. I thought it was AI. I thought it was old footage. There was NO way this was real.

I did some digging during the next commercial break, and my jaw hit the floor. I couldn't stop scrolling. It was like watching a car wreck. I couldn't look away.

The Pro Bowl has been a ridiculous experiment for years now. Maybe even a decade at this point. But I never, in my life, thought it would be reduced to this.

NOBODY is asking for this. NOBODY watches it. Why is the NFL still pushing it? I truly don't get it.

The NFL has to end this charade

I mean, what are we doing here? This is so embarrassing. Actually, that's not even a strong enough word. It's not. Pathetic works better. It fits.

This is so pathetic.

Also, where is this happening? Did they just lay turf inside a Disney convention center? Seriously, that's what it looks like.

Upon further review, I'm actually almost right. Google tells me that this travesty took place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Moscone Center is the largest convention and exhibition complex in San Fran. They literally played this game in a warehouse.

The biggest shocker of the whole thing was Joe Burrow actually going. He looked MISERABLE this season. Truly miserable.

He basically said as much at one point. He was hurt half the year, and then came back and the Bengals still couldn't win. He looked like he wanted to be literally anywhere else from about Thanksgiving on.

Yet, he actually went to THIS? Look at his two other Pro Bowl quarterbacks! Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur, by the way, somehow threw two interceptions. Seriously.

Cancel this game. End this charade. Please.

I can deal with Bad Bunny wearing a dress and hating America. I'll still watch the Super Bowl. I can deal with the refs being awful and ruining every single game. I'll still watch. I can deal with the stupid helmet condoms and literally not being able to lay a finger on the quarterback anymore. I'll still watch.

But this? This is embarrassing. It needs to end. We're better than this.

We HAVE to be better than this.