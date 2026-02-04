Hot Congresswoman Nancy Mace Sends Clear Message To Fake News LOSERS After Disgusting Rumors

It's time to put my cape on and defend Nancy Mace.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been fending off attacks left and right this week, and I won't stand idly by any longer. Donald Trump once said you either go down in history as a p--sy or a patriot (all-time quote), and I'm choosing the latter today by defending Nancy Mace.

New York Magazine which is, amazingly, still in circulation, published a disgusting HIT PIECE on Nancy earlier this week. Just vile stuff. They talked to, allegedly, several former staffers, and they all went into detail about how nasty Nancy is/was.

They say she drinks too much. Who doesn't? Squares. They say she's obsessed with her looks and wants the rest of the country to notice her boobs more than any other congresswoman out there. I would, too, by the way. That's Marketing 101. It's 2026. The Age of the Influencer. You have to be hot to succeed.

It's basically just a long, 10,000-word bitchfest about Nancy. The alcohol stuff, in particular, really hit a nerve. Mace responded like the PATRIOT she is with a message for the fake news media last night:

Get 'em, Nancy!

"Press really should FACT CHECK before running lies," she said in the Instagram caption with the accompanying picture of her holding a ‘NOT TEQUILA’ coffee mug that you can find at pretty much every Spencer's, in every mall, across America.

"I have a lifelong genetic condition and ailment that prevents me from consuming much in the way of alcohol. It’s called HEMOCHROMATOSIS. Look it up."

Yes! Get ‘em, Nancy! Don’t give the woke losers at NY Magazine an INCH. Not one inch. You give these people an inch, they'll take a mile. They probably won't even bother to look hemochromatosis up. I'm a Big J, so I certainly will:

Hemochromatosis, according to Google's insufferable AI bot, is a "genetic (or sometimes acquired) disorder causing excessive iron absorption, leading to dangerous organ-damaging buildup. Symptoms include severe fatigue, joint pain, abdominal pain, bronze/grey skin, and reduced libido.

What to Avoid

Iron supplements and Vitamin C supplements (which increase iron absorption).

Raw fish and shellfish (due to Vibrio vulnificus risk).

Excessive alcohol consumption

Well, there you have it, losers. Case closed. Some staffers said Nancy made them do booze runs at 2 a.m. Maybe she did. Who cares? A job is a job, last I checked. Either do it correctly and with a good attitude, or get the hell out.

But, let's cool it on the alcoholic allegations for just a second. Nancy has a serious condition. She's not going to put her life at risk by getting tanked every night.

I certainly would. Not for Tequila. But definitely for a whiskey. Not Nancy, though. She's better than that. The coffee cup says it all.

As for everything else …

Hottest Women in Congress rankings? Easy.

1. Anna Paulina Luna

2. Nancy Mace

3. Lauren Boebert (I know she's a lightning rod, but I have to be fair here)

4. AOC (again, I HAVE to be fair)

Name to watch: Catalina Lauf. She's running for congress in SW Florida this year. Should she win, she immediately jumps to No. 2 on this list.

Sorry, Nancy. But I'm a Florida boy after all.