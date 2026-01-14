Florida's Hot New Congressional Candidate Is A Star, Kristin Cavallari Stuffed In A Leotard & Trump's Big F-U!

Two January Hump Days down. Two to go. The longest, most miserable month of the year is almost halfway over. Almost. Hang on just a bit longer, folks. Slowly but surely, we're getting there.

Luckily, the #content well has shown no signs of drying up … yet. It's coming. Believe me, it's coming. But, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

For now, it's still firing on all cylinders. We do need to brace for no football until Saturday, which will undoubtedly be a shock to the system, but … we still get three straight days of football this weekend.

Sure, the national title game and Saturday's 49ers-Seahawks game should absolutely trade places, but whatever. Beggars can't be choosers, I reckon.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Florida pumps out yet another hot congresswoman because that's just what we do. It's called leading by example, Libs. Look it up!

What else? I've got Trump's viral middle finger triggering the holier-than-thou lefties, Lia Anthony stops by class, and I cannot get enough of these insufferable dummies on Capitol Hill hemming and hawing over the ‘men in women’s sports' debate right now. It's amazing. Dan Z talked to some lunatic yesterday that I can't stop thinking about.

These people are NUTS. Incredible.

Grab you a hot pastrami sammy for National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Trump dusts off an oldie!

I actually had a hot pastrami on rye a few weeks ago for the first time in years, and I gotta say … it holds up. Throw a little thousand island on that bad boy to Rachel it up, and you've got yourself a big few minutes.

I have nothing bad to say about them. No real hot takes to add, either. It's just a solid all around sandwich.

Now, let's get started.

I can't get enough of Trump flipping off the snot-nosed Ford worker and telling him ‘F--k you’ yesterday. The Libs are currently in a meltdown over it.

MSNBC (or MS Now, as it's now stupidly called) put together an actual PANEL to break it all down:

Amazing. And by the way, the #FreeSpeechWarriors who want to play "GOTCHA!" now that this idiot's been suspended have no legs to stand on here. He was suspended because he did this WHILE ON THE CLOCK! You lose your right to free speech when you're on your employer's dime. I'm a firm believer in that.

A free speech violation, in my mind, would've been if this lunatic tweeted out that Trump was a "pedo protector" during non-work hours, and THEN got suspended by Ford. That would've been silly. But if you're gonna be dumb enough to shout at a sitting president while working, you have to deal with the fallout.

PS: The insufferable #MOB not only started a GoFundMe (!!!) for this idiot, but it's since raised more than $300,000. If that doesn't tell you EVERYTHING you need to know about the Libs, I can't help you.

PPS: Weirdly, the Dems were largely silent back in 2020 when Joe Biden went on absolute rampage whilst on the campaign trail.

Odd how they didn't freak out over this:

What a day for the Libs on Capitol Hill

Look at a young and SPRY Joe Biden! The damage done to that man between 2020 and 2024 will need to be studied. He could barely move by the end of his term. Incredible.

Personally, I advocate for both approaches. I'm so tired of the whole "bring decency back to the White House" line the Libs try to sell me all the time. Get outta here with that. This is 2026. It's a different world. Politics ain't what it used to be. It's eat or be eaten.

If you can call someone Hitler for years, try to kill him, and then call him a pedo protector … I personally think a middle finger and a "f--k you" is your BEST possible outcome as far as consequences go. Could've been way worse.

Cry harder, Libs. But don't you dare lecture us.

Speaking of lecturing … the word-salad in these two clips from the tree-hugger and the fake scientist would make Kamala Harris PROUD:

Sydney, Steve, Kristin & Catalina!

Just amazing. Dan Z asks this dude a simple question, and he literally will not answer it. Just won't do it. Neither will the dummy inside the building.

And that's because they can't. Here we go class. You ready? "They don't believe ANYTHING they say." Ever, ever, ever. They know it's a BS argument and a ridiculous thing to be defending, but the Libs simply cannot admit it. They can't. They won't.

So, instead, we get pivots to climate change and posturing. It's been 14 months since they got drubbed in the election, and they STILL haven't learned. How lucky are we?

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day into a Hump Night. First up? I didn't know the Ravens' owner was a mob boss. Did you?

This dude is NUTS:

This dude is incredible. I can't believe I'm stuck with insufferable John Henry, who has run the Red Sox into the ground while he counts his Libs dollars from the Boston Globe, while the Ravens have this demon running the show.

I've talked about "F-U money" in this class before. This, boys and girls, is someone who has "F-U money." Love this animal.

Speaking of my Red Sox … at least we have Lia Anthony:

Good to see Roman Anthony's sister is having a nice offseason while the Sox continue to act like the Tampa Bay Rays. Welcome back to class, Lia! You might have to play third base for us this season at this point. Poverty organization.

Next? Last week, I asked you guys for a new show to watch with the First Lady. Nobody said "Euphoria."

Maybe you should've said "Euphoria."

So, apparently, Sydney Sweeney's character arc this upcoming season includes her starting an OnlyFans. I would imagine we'll get some decent #content out of that. Just a hunch.

As for the show you DID recommend … Better Call Saul easily – and I mean EASILY – won.

From Ben W:

BCS is a masterpiece. I wish I could watch again as a new viewer. It is better than BB.

Ryan N:

Yes, Better Call Saul is a great show. Highly recommend. I personally liked it better than Breaking Bad.

Dom Z:

Better Call Saul IS better than Breaking Bad. I know, MIND BLOWN. Trust me.

Jeff N:

Great show. Amazing show! WATCH IT!!!!!!

Rick N:

Better Call Saul is definitely the right move. I'm sure it's a minority opinion, but Breaking Bad simply isn't very good.

OK! I got it! I'm gonna watch it. Rick N. saying Breaking Bad isn't very good was stunning to read. That's crazy talk. But, I get it. We're gonna watch it …

… right after we watch this new Netflix show my wife found, and is now forcing me to watch with her. "His & Hers." There is no stopping this train. She's all in. So, Better Call Saul is on deck for now.

But, we're on it.

Two more on the way out, starting with Kristin Cavallari debuting her new black leotard for … some reason:

Welcome back to class, Lia … and welcome back to class, Kristin! First cameo of 2026 for Kristin. Won't be the last. Not with #content like this.

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day. Florida's hot new congressional candidate, Catalina Lauf, takes us home for obvious reasons.

And hey! Looks like she's well on her way to winning this thing.

I love this state.

