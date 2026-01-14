Trump's Middle Finger Has Libs Fuming, But They Didn't Care About Joe Biden's DISGUSTING Behavior

What a beautiful day. Inflation is nearly gone. The economy is about to ROAR. Gas is down. Credit card interest rates are capped (allegedly).

And it's now perfectly OK to tell a Lib to piss all the way off if they say nasty things. If you really want to be classy, give them a middle-finger just for good measure. It's ALL the rage right now.

It's called bringing class back to the White House. Look it up!

For those who missed it, Donald Trump gave some insufferable Ford worker the ‘Middle Finger Heard ’Round The World' yesterday. He also said ‘F--k you,’ in case the finger didn't get the point across.

Why? Well, for starters, he was shouting nasty things at the president as he toured a plant. And by nasty, I mean he called Trump a "pedophile protector" in reference to the Libs' favorite talking point at the moment: Epstein.

They are obsessed with Jeffrey Epstein, which is odd given they didn't say one word about him for the four years Joe Biden was in the White House. Weird.

Anyway, Trump has them ALL triggered today because he flipped this loser off, with MS Now (MSNBC) even having a full PANEL to discuss it:

Joe Biden wasn't much better, Libs

I mean, hilarious. Just hilarious. What a time to be alive. I say it every week, but soak it all in, folks. We are NEVER getting #content like this out of Washington DC ever again when Trump's term is up.

Anyway, the Libs are freaking out because our president ‘sHoWeD nO cLaSs’ with his middle finger salute, which sparked patriots on social media to unearth some incredible Joe Biden tape from 2020.

They didn't seem to care about clapping back at voters back then. What changed?!

The best. Look at a young and SPRY Joe Biden in that clip! The damage done to that man between 2020-24 will need to be studied. He could barely move by the end of his term. Incredible.

Personally, I advocate for both approaches. I'm so tired of the whole "bring decency back to the White House" line the Libs try to sell me all the time. Get outta here with that. This is 2026. It's a different world. Politics ain't what they used to be. It's eat or be eaten.

If you can call someone Hitler for years, try to kill him, and then call him a pedo protector … I personally think a middle finger and a "f--k you" is your BEST possible outcome as far as consequences go. Could've been way worse.

Cry harder, Libs. But don't you dare lecture us.