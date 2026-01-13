'Landman' Hilariously Crushes 'The View' Again With Just A Few Words

"Landman" continues to target the wokesters on "The View."

Taylor Sheridan continues to take shots at "The View" with his hit show "Landman."

The popular Paramount+ TV series starring Billy Bob Thornton is one of the most-talked about productions in entertainment at the moment.

It's not hard to understand why. The cast is packed, and it's an absolutely wild show. Ridiculous? Without question. Very entertaining?

Absolutely.

"Landman" keeps crushing "The View."

Sheridan is well-known for seemingly pushing his own personal opinions and beliefs through his shows. Billy Bob Thornton has even said as much publicly.

It's definitely fair to say he's no fan of "The View." The wokesters on the ABC talk show were crushed in an earlier episode in the season by Tommy Norris (Thornton).

You can watch the clip below if you haven't seen it before.

Well, Sheridan had a little juice left to squeeze when it came to mocking "The View," and he did it in the second to last episode of season two.

The theme?

It is funny but not for the reasons the hosts might think!

"I might watch that ‘View’ later. You’re right, they’re pretty funny. I don’t think they’re trying to be funny, but they are," T.L. (Sam Elliott) said early in the opening of the episode.

Nailed it.

It's pretty clear that Sheridan is very-aware of the audience he's catering to and the kind of people who enjoy his content.

Is there a single "Yellowstone" or "Landman" fan who also tunes in regularly to watch a bunch of millionaire women moan and complain on ABC about nonsense?

I'd be shocked if you couldn't count all the people who fall into that category on one hand.

There is now just one episode left in season two, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.