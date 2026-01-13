'Landman' Hilariously Crushes 'The View' Again With Just A Few Words

"Landman" continues to target the wokesters on "The View."

Taylor Sheridan continues to take shots at "The View" with his hit show "Landman."

The popular Paramount+ TV series starring Billy Bob Thornton is one of the most-talked about productions in entertainment at the moment.

It's not hard to understand why. The cast is packed, and it's an absolutely wild show. Ridiculous? Without question. Very entertaining?

Absolutely.

"Landman" continues to be one of the most popular shows on TV. The hit series from Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas. (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"Landman" keeps crushing "The View."

Sheridan is well-known for seemingly pushing his own personal opinions and beliefs through his shows. Billy Bob Thornton has even said as much publicly.

It's definitely fair to say he's no fan of "The View." The wokesters on the ABC talk show were crushed in an earlier episode in the season by Tommy Norris (Thornton).

You can watch the clip below if you haven't seen it before.

Well, Sheridan had a little juice left to squeeze when it came to mocking "The View," and he did it in the second to last episode of season two.

The theme?

It is funny but not for the reasons the hosts might think!

"I might watch that ‘View’ later. You’re right, they’re pretty funny. I don’t think they’re trying to be funny, but they are," T.L. (Sam Elliott) said early in the opening of the episode.

Nailed it.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy and Sam Elliott as T.L. in Landman episode 8, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

"Landman" continues to take shots at "The View." (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

It's pretty clear that Sheridan is very-aware of the audience he's catering to and the kind of people who enjoy his content.

Is there a single "Yellowstone" or "Landman" fan who also tunes in regularly to watch a bunch of millionaire women moan and complain on ABC about nonsense?

I'd be shocked if you couldn't count all the people who fall into that category on one hand.

"The View" is an unbearable woke mess. (Photo by Paula Lobo/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

There is now just one episode left in season two, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.