'Landman' Star's Spicy Instagram Photos Have Internet On Edge

Paulina Chavez is cooking on social media as "Landman" season two rolls on.

Chavez plays Ariana in Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas, and her character has drawn a variety of reactions.

Some fans love Ariana's relationship with Cooper Norris. Others absolutely despise her character and presence in the show.

Either way, there's no doubt Chavez's performance as Cooper's love interest is 100% moving the needle.

Paulina Chavez puts Instagram skills on display.

Seeing as how I'm a Big J journalist, I never leave a stone unturned when researching a story. Seeing as how it's clear Chavez is going to be a major part of "Landman" moving forward, I decided to see what kind of following she's building on Instagram.

The answer?

An impressive one.

She's racked up 346,000 followers with content that regularly goes viral.

It really does seem like ending up in the Taylor Sheridan universe is a great way to get your career launched into the stratosphere.

It's happened to Chavez, but she's not alone. Michelle Randolph was on "1923" before appearing in "Landman," and she's now off to the races. Kayla Wallace is also off and running.

I'm starting to sense a trend!

"Landman" will only continue to get more popular with every new episode that is released, and that's great news for Chavez. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.