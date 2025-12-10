'Landman' Fans Unleash Rage Against Major Character, Viewers Are Livid: REACTIONS

A major "Landman" character has sparked outrage following episode four of season two airing.

It appears one significant "Landman" character has turned the audience off in a big way.

The fourth episode of season two of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas aired this past Sunday on Paramount+.

It was easily the best episode of the season as it focused on the death of Tommy's estranged mother. Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott absolutely crushed it every moment they were on-screen, especially the moments shared together. T.L. and Tommy are incredible characters leading the new season.

One character is sparking a revolt.

"Landman" viewers revolt against Ariana.

I got a bit curious after episode four aired to see what people were chatting about, and one thing became rather obvious:

"Landman" viewers absolutely hate Cooper's girlfriend Ariana.

I'm not just saying they find the character mildly annoying. There's always going to be some characters that annoy people when a show has millions of viewers.

The hatred towards Ariana is next level. Seems like many fans don't want her on the show, but is it as simple as it appears on the surface?

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on Reddit, and then break it down:

"YOU left, YOU didn't fight for me" Are you kidding me?! He had like .5 seconds to process his money, which clearly he was struggling over, and this girl stomped all over his moment trying to express his feelings about it, with her me me me bullshit. And now she's going to have the audacity to say that shit?! I hope he comes to his senses but I doubt he will. I can't stand her so much I almost might not watch anymore.

Yeah, I hate those kind of games. If a woman asks me to leave then I'm gone and not looking back.

Everybody says Taylor Sheridan can't write women, Ariana is EVERY me-first girl I've ever known in the small town I'm from. They expect you to read their minds and get pissed when you're not able to.

That conversation had me rolling my eyes because I've heard it before in real life. Crazy accurate.

The writing, especially around women, has been bad this season. It's still an entertaining show but it's a bunch of 1 dimensional stereotypes interacting with each other.

Ariana character personality reminds me of some girls I knew growing up. Ariana might be an adult age wise but maturity wise she is still somewhat a child.

She's a pain in the ass. But most Taylor Sheridan female characters are.

Sheridan knows how to write three types of women. She’s basically Monica from Yellowstone.

And what’s up with her dissing them after grandma’s funeral?? Not your place!

I can't believe not one single person was like girl stfu and sit down. They're all just acting like it's fine and ok for this basically rando to casually trigger the shit out of Tommy.

She is so useless to the show.

She's the new Monica!

She’s the worst! The funeral meal was her peak.

She’s a terrible f**king person.

I can’t stand her character, Ariana. She is annoying, rude, judgy, ungrateful, and dumb.

Even as a woman, she is so f**king annoying.

This is an emotionally abusive relationship. The poor kid is so in love with someone out of his league in many ways. He just takes it. I hope his family recognizes this and has an intervention instead of glorifying the chaos and drama. This needs to be an after school special.

Does anyone know why she's working as a bartender after the $1M settlement?

All of the women (except Cami so far) are emotionally stunted.

She reminds me of Monica in Yellowstone.

Yeah, that was miserable.

Monica Dutton 2.0

Agreed, she's terrible. A masculine "boss babe" she's in charge and runs him.

It was his dream to get rich not hers. Says the woman who got a big settlement from her husbands death and decides to turn down financial security for her child to go work at hooters with her shitty attitude

Here's the thing I think some people might be missing. I'm fairly certain the entire point of Ariana's character is that she's not supposed to be overly likable.

If that were the case, then Sheridan would probably have written her in a more sympathetic fashion. He didn't. Sheridan doesn't make mistakes of that nature and he doesn't overlook heavy plot points and character development.

The man is shockingly thorough, and the fact viewers hate Ariana isn't a mistake. It's in direct contrast to Cooper being one of the most popular characters in the series.

She exists to cause problems as a love interest, and that's exactly what's happening. Seeing how loathsome the character has become to viewers, I'd say it's working.

Also, I do want to say Paulina Chávez's performance nails the feisty role and character. Another casting home run.

What do you think about the backlash towards the character? Justified, perfectly played or over the top? Let me know and let me know your thoughts on season two at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.