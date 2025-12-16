'Landman' Savagely Destroys The Nasty Women Of 'The View' In Viral Clip: WATCH

The latest episode of "Landman" is going viral for destroying "The View."

"Landman" gutted "The View" in the funniest way possible in the latest episode.

When it comes to things OutKick readers love, there are few things higher on the list than the work of Taylor Sheridan. The dude is a creative genius, and the series about the oil business in Texas starring Billy Bob Thornton is one of his best hits.

In terms of things OutKick readers hate, hard to think of things that top the boring, delusional and dumb ABC talk show.

Who is ready for worlds to collide?

"Landman" destroys "The View."

"Landman" has featured several moments obliterating woke ideology, and Sheridan put "The View" on blast in episode five of season two.

Tommy referred to the show as "A bunch of pissed-off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about. It’s pretty funny."

Another absolute banger from Taylor Sheridan.

Watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This clip is made much funnier by the fact that Thornton recently revealed that Sheridan uses his character to push his own thoughts.

I think we can now safely say that Sheridan is *NOT* a fan of "The View" and the women who host it. I can't say I blame him or anyone else who feels that way.

That show is unwatchable slop. I'd have more fun watching Angel Reese play basketball, and that's borderline torture.

Easily one of the worst shows currently airing on TV.

Props to Sheridan for crushing the loser talk show in epic fashion. You love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.