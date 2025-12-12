'Landman' Star Billy Bob Thornton Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Taylor Sheridan And Hit Series

Billy Bob Thornton said what everyone is thinking when it comes to "Landman" and Taylor Sheridan.

The creative genius responsible for the "Yellowstone" universe has another mega-hit on his hands with the series starring Thornton.

The gritty series focuses on the oil business in Texas, and season two is currently rolling. The fourth episode aired this past weekend, and was easily the best of the season.

Billy Bob Thornton drops hilarious quote about Taylor Sheridan.

There's long been a belief among many Sheridan fans that he uses his main characters to channel his own thoughts. Whether it's John Dutton or Tommy Norris, the monologues always seem to hit the spot, and reflect Sheridan's personal thoughts.

Turns out that's exactly the situation, according to the face of "Landman."

"Taylor uses me in this show to say a lot of things that he wants to say. And I’m proud of that. Tommy’s monologues are absolutely how Taylor talks. We do have a slightly different manner in real life. I’m a little more laid back even in my rants than Taylor is. When he goes off, he’s big and blustery. If you compared it to drugs, Taylor is on coke and I’m on, I don’t know, mescaline," Thornton said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

This is a great comment from Thornton, and it doesn't shock me at all. It takes five seconds of watching Sheridan's interview with Joe Rogan to understand where he's coming from.

"Landman" has also produced a handful of epic soundbites since it first premiered on Paramount+. The one below is one of the most popular.

And in case you're curious about Sheridan's views, I can promise you this dude hates wokeness as much as I do.

Let's hope Sheridan keeps cooking up great quotes on "Landman" and all his other series. Also, make sure to send me your thoughts on season two at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.