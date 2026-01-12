'Landman' Shocks Viewers With Brutally Violent Episode, Insane Twist

There is just one episode left in "Landman" season two.

The internet is on fire with reactions to the latest "Landman" episode as season two winds down.

Episode nine of the second season two aired Sunday on Paramount+, and there's now only one episode left in the season.

Let's be honest. Reactions have been all over the place for season two because it's been wildly inconsistent at times.

Yes, there have been some great moments, but there have also been several times I've found myself rolling my eyes at the absurdity. I say that as someone who loves Taylor Sheridan's work. Just calling balls and strikes.

Things finally went to a new level with "Planes, Tears, and Sirens."

"Landman" shocks viewers with assault scene.

I generally try to keep these reaction pieces to "Landman" episodes as free of spoilers as I can, but I can't do that this time. It would be impossible.

Let's start with the moment that will have viewers talking all week long:

The attempted rape of Ariana in the closing moments of the episode.

Violent rape and sexual assault scenes aren't new in Taylor Sheridan's world. "Wind River" featured one that is borderline impossible to sit through, and "Yellowstone" also featured a similar scene with Beth in season two.

When Sheridan goes dark, he goes very dark. That's exactly happened at the end of episode nine when a man attempted to rape Ariana behind the bar she works at.

Finally, Ariana is useful to the plot because Cooper showed up and nearly beat the guy to death……and it was all caught on security camera.

One moment, I was sick to my stomach. Next, we're watching real-time justice get handed out. It was brutally at its worst, and the sound editing will make your skin crawl.

Second, the episode also featured a bit of a surprise twist. Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) got fired from M-Tex by Cami. To be fair, some people have suggested that this was the likely outcome, but it was far from guaranteed.

It was foreshadowed by Gallino in a previous episode, but it looked like Tommy was the only one really navigating the choppy waters of doing business with a cartel.

I guess not.

He's now out in the cold after helping build the company into what it currently is and running it after Monty's death.

My best theory is that he'll now go into business with Cooper, but I guess we'll find out in the season finale how it all plays out.

Reddit is also cooking with plenty of reactions to the episode. Check out some of the responses below:

Now that Tommys been fired where does the story go if he's the main character. Or where does his story go I should ask

Tommy throwing a cigarette in his own pool is wild. Wowzers

Do you know how pissed I would be if you flew me on your nice private jet to a location just to fire me. I hate Cami and I hope she loses it all.

It's almost like foreshadowing that Cami is going to lose the company at this point.

Cami is insufferable. One episode she said she "wants success" and asks Tommy to get it for her because she KNOWS she can’t do it on her own. The she turns around and fires him after flying him all the way to LA??? She’s totally disregarding the very reason Monty kept Tommy around. She’s going to lose M-Tex or come very close and it’s going to be Tommy who saves her. She’s been switching up on T since she came into the power. I can’t imagine how she thinks she can come into an industry she knows so little about.

Cami deserves everything bad that I feel is about to happen to her. She has no idea what Tommy's been thru in his past and will be in for one of the rudest awakenings ever.

What an ending to this episode... wtf was that. What are we watching anymore

I think that little pump that Cooper and the guys looked at was maybe the first or second time there’s been actual oil field activity shown since the first episode of the season

If Tommy is fired, Dale and Nate have the whole house to themselves!

After 5 long episodes something finally f*cking happens

What a weird episode. The whole roommate situation rang true, but was executed badly. That whole storyline needed to be cut. Other than that - pretty good. Loved Rebecca all smitten as always. Tommy getting fired is interesting.

Watching it now awful, Angela bawling after dropping off her daughter, horrible acting, terrible writing.

I really want Tommy to take over everything. That his suspicions and worries are true to some point, where he just thrives on his own. I like the mom and daughter dynamic, but I think they could've fitted more story than just that. I more interested in the drama. I had to fast forward some scenes because theres was too much happiness. Im here for the chaos.

It’s finally hitting my limit with Angela and Ainsley, and wtf is the writing managing to get her out of the dorm. She could use some discomfort.

Wait you guys actually watched Ainsley scenes at college? I fast forwarded right past lol

An outstanding episode. The best in the season for me. Angela sobbing in the car made me tear up with her. I had to pause the show because I was so overcome with emotion. She made me think of Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar. Ainsley's discussion with the non-binary person was insightful and hilarious. Reminded me of when I went to McDonald's last week and ran into one of these people. I said hi and they just stared at me and ordered a McChicken (I got Mcnuggets). Then there was Cooper's brief but tense chit-chat with his co-workers. I loved it; the guy really is a true leader. And his heroic destruction of the rapist at the end had me cheering. What a man. Finally, the "therapist." I confess that when she undressed and her junk in the bikini trunk was revealed, I swelled up down there -- and my mom was in the room watching with me. I can't wait for the finale.

Triggered libs are not going to like this episode

I see Tommy finding finance for for Coopers wells, then Neil and co join that company. Cami fails and is ruined.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Andy Garcia takes this opportunity to offer Tommy a position of power within his company to now head all of his interests in the oil fields he owns has ties to. Contract matches what he was making as president with Cami and he becomes president of the cartel’s legitimate oil enterprises in Texas. Daughter in college, wife that spends 50k a month …how’s he gonna say no. Season 3 could get nuts.

dude was just waiting for her to take a break in the back alley.

I want to be positive so I’ll say… all them women looked great in bikinis.

And, I'm out. I can't watch this soap opera any more. A shame, this show had such promise at the start, but I'm not sure how many love angles I can cop.

Cami can go down with M-TEX at this point

Also, I'd probably not be doing my job if I didn't note the outrageous storyline with the nonbinary room at TCU with Ainsley.

Seems like Taylor Sheridan might have wanted to get something off his chest about how annoying and fragile the wokesters are.

At least it led to the scene below! Sheridan knows the audience he's catering to. That couldn't be anymore obvious if he tried.

Now, we buckle up to see how season two ends. Have a fun theory or prediction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.