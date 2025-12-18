Kamala Harris Cackles Through An Absurd Lie About Trump With Insufferable Jimmy Kimmel

Former VP Kamala Harris, who has been selling her insufferable book about how she got her ass kicked last year for the past six months, joined equally dumb Jimmy Kimmel this week to do what she does best: spew absolutely pointless — and questionable — pieces of information.

Whew. What a WAY to start a Thursday! I'm fired up today. Let's roll.

The ex-VP has been on this ridiculous book tour for months now. She's embarrassed herself at campus book stores. She's cackled through interviews with Hillary Clinton. She's yelled at people. She's, frankly, been the greatest gift to me this holiday season.

Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, does better for us than a blog on Kamala Harris pissing all over herself on stage. Not literally, of course. I wouldn't make anyone click on that. Figuratively speaking.

Anyway, the Dems keep trotting her out there as rumors about another run in 2028 continue to circulate, and she continues to just say the dumbest, most pointless things.

The perfect show for that, of course, is Jimmy Kimmel Live! She joined whiny Jimmy Wednesday night, and bitched and moaned — and, let's be honest, lied — about a conversation with Donald Trump after the attempt on his life in July 2024:

There is just no way this is true

There is just no shot this is true. Well, scratch that. It might be. It seems like something Trump could do. But, I'm gonna call BS on Kamala here.

First off, I'm a little skeptical the Trump team took her call at all. It's far more plausible that they just hung up the phone, frankly. THAT would be funny. God, I wish.

Say they did take her call. Do you think someone's just sitting there with the phone, in the same room as Trump, KNOWING Kamala is on the other line, and just allowing her to hear what was being said on the other line? I don't think so. This was a political opponent, remember. And they're not gonna, at the very least, put her on mute?

Seems a little far-fetched to me.

Also, what book was he selling? "Art of the Deal?" Really? As far as I can see, the last book Trump published – "published" – was in 2015. What book was he selling in July 2024? Come on.

Regardless, it's rich for Kamala to sit there with insufferable Jimmy Kimmel and complain about Trump (maybe) selling books, when it's literally all she's done for the back-half of this year.

She's literally on a book tour right now, promoting a book entitled "107 Days," which describes just how badly Trump beat her in last year's election. How MISERABLE is Kamala right now? Imagine spending your days doing THAT?

Amazing.