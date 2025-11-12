Kamala Harris Somehow Outdoes Herself With The Dumbest Quote In History

Ah yes, a tradition unlike any other – mocking Kamala Harris' ongoing book tour. And we get to do it on Hump Day this time!

Who has it better than us? Nobody, of course. Nobody.

Kamala's been on this ridiculous tour touting her new book for months now. It's just insane. She's actively just touring the country and making people dumber, yet society keeps falling for it. Her new book, aptly titled, "How To Get Your Ass Kicked In Just 107 Days" (just kidding, it's really just ‘107 Days'), is all about last year’s election.

I don't know what Kamala's trying to convey in this book, given she got absolutely destroyed, but whatever. It's been GREAT for me, because the #content this silly tour has provided for the better part of two months now has been top-notch.

And, right on cue, here's our latest example:

This is an all-timer from Kamala Harris

Oh my. Amazing. God, I love this time period. We're so lucky. Trump's in office, and Kamala's talking about playing … 3-D chess … against him last year in the race for the presidency.

3-D chess! What? Who says that? Does this dummy know that 3-D chess is just regular chess? There's nothing special about 3-D chess, Kamala. It's just chess. That's it.

Now, one can play 4-D chess, and that would be a feat. Perhaps they could try 2-D chess, although that would probably be a step backwards.

They could "play chess, not checkers." That's a saying, too.

But not "3-D chess," you buffoon. That's not a thing.

And how about Kamala just going on and on for a minute straight about how she refused to get sucked into Trump's game? She LOST by a billion! It was the biggest election landslide of my lifetime! The only worse election I can remember is Walter Mondale!

Trump won every single battleground state. He won the electoral vote by a landslide. The popular vote. The young voters. The older voters. Everyone in between.

If you had a pulse last fall, you voted for Donald Trump. And Kamala's talking here like she put on some masterclass in defeating him. What world is she living in? Again, it's amazing.

The Libs are all amazing, really. This is their gameplan. To sit there and try and rewrite history and act like something totally different happened last year.

We were all here, dummies. We remember what happened. Trump mopped the floor with you. Joe Biden used an autopen to pardon half the country. Fat Rosie O'Donnell fled the country. We remember it all!

And boy, how great it was.

Happy Hump Day.