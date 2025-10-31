A Totally Sober Kamala Harris Melts Down In Profanity-Laced Rant About Trump

The former VP needs to be reset!

Well, it's happened. The inevitable has happened. Donald Trump has officially broken Kamala Harris. She's destroyed. The former vice president has gone nuts, which is saying something given she wasn't exactly sane before.

I say it every week, and I'll say it again today – Kamala's book tour is the best thing going. If you're sleeping on it, you're missing out. Trust me. There isn't a better #content machine in the world than Kamala Harris as she attempts to sell her hilariously bad book of lies.

She's spent the past month barnstorming for this ridiculous book (107 Days) about how ass her campaign was last year (I'm paraphrasing, of course), and it gets funnier with each stop.

The ex-VP has cackled her way through university bookstores and campuses. She's virtue-signaled with Hillary Clinton. She's yelled at hecklers. What a ride it's been.

Nothing, however, compares to this totally sober rant she went on Thursday night with Jon Stewart. Yes, his show still exists on Comedy Central. Amazing, right? Who knew!?

Kamala was the guest last night, and buddy, she DELIVERED:

Kamala Harris with some all-time spin right here

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Let's have ourselves a Halloween, boys and girls! Is Kamala Harris broken, or what?! Trump did it. He broke her. She has officially short-circuited. Quick, someone flip the breaker! Unplug Kamala and plug her back in! See if that helps.

Just an incredible rant here from easily – and I mean easily – the worst presidential candidate of all-time. Congrats, Walter Mondale – you're off the hook!

Couple F-bombs right off the bat just to set the tone, because that's what the Dems have been doing this year. They've been weirdly cussing ever since Trump won to try and appeal to younger voters. It's not forced or anything. Totally natural. I'm sure it'll work.

But then she just goes completely nuts and accuses Trump of starving little kids because he's … re-doing the East Wing of the White House? Do I have that right? According to – again, a totally sober – Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is killing kids because he's building a ballroom?

Last I checked, Democrats in the senate have now voted AGAINST reopening the government 13 (!!!) times since it closed a month ago.

Thirteen!!!!!!!!!

Come on, Kamala. Don't bullshit a bullshitter. Ain't gonna work, toots. We smell it from a mile away. We know you're angry. We know you're still mad from last year's drubbing. I get it. I would be, too.

But don't run to Jon Stewart's somehow-still-alive Daily Show and start spouting off about Trump building a ballroom, when your own party has voted 13 (!!!) times to keep the shutdown going. You're better than that.

Well, you're not, but you should be. Any sane adult should be, which, I reckon, is where you sort of veer off course. My bad.

Anyway, good stuff from our former VP. Love starting my Halloween by talking about Donald Trump's "big f--king hammer."

I think we're in for a special day.

