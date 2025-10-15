Kamala Harris Loses Her Mind On Heckler Because This One Insult Crossed A Line

The Kamala Harris book tour is the best thing going right now

Kamala Harris has been accused of being many things over the past year – most of them by yours truly.

I've called her every name on the planet, most notably, an insufferable Lib liar with a cackle that'll make your ear drums bleed out. Sure, I'm paraphrasing a bit, but you get the gist.

Anyway, she's on her ridiculous book tour at the moment – because what Americans want right now is to read a book on how to get your ass handed to you in 107 days – and it's been top-notch #content.

She's cackled her way through university bookstores and campuses throughout the country, and the lies coming out of her mouth right now are the stuff legends are made of. Just ridiculous things. She even phoned a friend just last weekend in Hillary Clinton, and it was as unbearable as it sounds.

With alllllll that being said, I've never, in my life, heard Kamala referred to as … a "right-wing war criminal" … like she was last night by some absolute LUNATIC from something called "Climate Defiance."

Rollllllllll tape!

The Dems always eat their own

Amazing. Look at the former vice president GO up there! She is PISSED. You can call Kamala Harris a lot of things, but don't you DARE call her a righty. That's where she draws the line, as you can see.

What do I ALWAYS say about the Libs? They will, without a doubt, end up eating their own. Every single time. They're all so far left at this point, that Kamala Harris is now apparently considered a Republican. Do you understand how insane that is? That party may never win another election again.

(Obviously they will, because they will cheat, but whatever)

They don't have the young vote. They don't have the voters just behind the "young vote." All they have are a certain section of boomers who are on their way out. That's it.

Donald Trump has just broken these people. LISTEN to this lunatic! She's just unhinged. Just yelling at Kamala the most batshit sentences ever strung together.

"You lost the election because you would rather be a Republican than a Democrat!"

"We have four years of Trump because of your 107 days!"

"You sold out the youth. You sold out the climate. Shame on you!"

Amazing. I can't believe these people actually exist, but I'm so grateful they do.