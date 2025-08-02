Kamala-Free California, Down Goes Warren, And Jell Roll’s Wrestling Debut

All the news you need to know from the week that was

Singer Jelly Roll broke a bone while training for an upcoming match at SummerSlam. Which means that even Jelly Roll’s own bones don’t want to see him wrestle.

Senator Elizabeth Warren fell this week on the Senate floor after a desk she was leaning against toppled over. It all makes sense given that Warren’s phony Indian name is "Falling Hen."

World Athletics has unveiled its plan for non-invasive testing to ensure that all women’s competitors are female. The test? Sitting through a Real Housewives marathon.

A bright green sex toy was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game this week. They need to find a way to boost ratings with Caitlin Clark out, and it looks like they’re running out of ideas.

New research has found that European songbirds known as Great Tits sometimes separate after mating. So, unfortunately, there’s little hope for the rest of us if a pair of Great Tits can’t even keep a relationship on track.

A protest against the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert drew just 20 people. It doesn’t sound like much, but remember, that’s about a third of his audience.

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze said that too many men spend more time scrolling through social media than they do sleeping. If you want them to start sleeping more, maybe make them all start following MSNBC’s social accounts.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes federal funding to PBS and NPR, will shut down next month. As a direct result, Ken Burns’ upcoming documentary series on yarn will have to be cut down to just seven hours.

