World Athletics Introduces Non-Invasive Testing For Female Athletes To Keep Males Out Of Women's Sports

World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, is officially implementing testing for female athletes, so males cannot compete in women's sports. The test, which consists of a once-in-a-lifetime cheek swab or blood test, will conclusively determine whether a person is male or female and only females can compete in women's events.

Back in March, WATH President Sebastian Coe announced plans to start implementing the new policy. On Wednesday, the organization officially announced that the policy and testing will begin on September 1, just under two weeks from the start of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

"All athletes wishing to compete in the female category at the World Championships are required to undergo a once-in-a-lifetime test for the SRY gene – a reliable proxy for determining biological sex. This is to be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test, whichever is more convenient," World Athletics wrote in a press release.

"The philosophy that we hold dear in World Athletics is the protection and the promotion of the integrity of women's sport. It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling. The test to confirm biological sex is a very important step in ensuring this is the case," Coe said. "We are saying, at elite level, for you to compete in the female category, you have to be biologically female. It was always very clear to me and the World Athletics Council that gender cannot trump biology."

Despite Democrats in America trying to scare people into believing that banning males from women's sports means invasive "genital inspections" for female athletes, the new World Athletics policy and testing procedures show that's clearly not the case. Athletes will undergo a non-invasive test, once in their entire lives, to determine their biological sex. That's it. No "genital exams." This test could easily be administered during a routine physical – which all athletes undergo before competing in sports in America – should American sporting organizations, such as the NCAA, elect to implement a similar policy.

World Athletics' official release comes on the heels of the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Committee adjusting its policy to comply with President Donald Trump's Executive Order on "Keeping men out of women's sports." However, the USOPC did not release any details on how it would determine eligibility for the female category. Typically, in the U.S., all a person needs to show is a birth certificate. Unfortunately, birth certificates can be changed in several states to reflect a person's "gender identity."

Hopefully, American institutions will take note of World Athletics' procedures and follow suit. It's the only way to truly protect female athletes from males invading their sports.