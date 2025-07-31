Sen. Elizabeth Warren Falls After Trying To Lean Against A Desk Like A Cool Person

Is there anything worse than leaning up against something like Joe Cool, only for that thing you're leaning against to wobble, and you fall over like an idiot?

Yeah, having it happen in the Senate, which is what happened to everyone's favorite faux-Indian since just about everyone who played an Indian on TV and in movies before about 1990, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Warren was on the Senate floor this week when someone off-camera appeared to catch her eye. She smiled and did that kind of creepy finger-waggle wave that old ladies do, and then decided to lean against one of the desks like Arthur Fonzarelli.

Now, I would've bet that those puppies were either A). bolted down, or B). heavy enough that the frame of Sen. Elizabeth Warren could not move them.

I would've lost that bet.

Warren got enough leverage on the desk that it flipped over, and she followed it.

Roll call stops for nothing, I suppose.

First and foremost, Warren was okay, although anyone who has ever had something like that happen (*raises hand* I did it as a freshman in high school, nearly had to switch to homeschooling afterward) knows that you can sustain a serious case of bruised ego in an incident.

Of course, her being okay also makes it okay to chuckle.

Those are just the rules of people falling over: if they're okay, you can laugh. If they're not okay, call an ambulance… then maybe laugh a little after it pulls away.

This rule doesn't care what your politics are. People falling is always funny (again, if they're okay; see above).

And, speaking of politics, let's tip our hats to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who proved himself to be rather fleet of foot and was first on the scene to help out his fallen colleague, literally reaching across the aisle in every sense of that phrase to do so.

I liked to see that, and I think we need a whole heck of a lot more of it.

… more people helping each other regardless of their political ideologies, I mean. Not more of Elizabeth Warren tripping over desks.

I'm sure she'd agree that one of those was plenty.