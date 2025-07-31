SEC Football Coach Slams Social Media With Blunt Quote: WATCH

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze doesn't sound like he's a big fan of his players being on social media.

Freeze has an 11-14 record with the Tigers as he enters his third season. It's fair to see people expecting a quick turnaround have been very disappointed.

There is still a *VERY* long way for Auburn to go in order to be competitive in the SEC, and Freeze thinks he's already identified one issue:

Social media.

Hugh Freeze slams social media addicts.

The Auburn head coach spoke with the media during a Wednesday press conference, and he didn't sound impressed with the fact some of his players are big fans of social media.

"One of the things I'm convinced of is we have too many men spending more time scrolling [social media] than they do sleeping," Freeze explained.

You can watch Freeze's comments in the video below starting at 17:34.

I understand why some players want to build social media followings. It is a potential revenue stream in the NIL era. They can get hooked up with lucrative ad deals if they have a large enough following.

The greatest example of this fact is former LSU athlete Olivia Dunne. She revealed in a 2023 interview that she charges more than $500,000 for a single sponsored post. The median salary in the United States is under $70,000 a year, and she can 7x that number with one push of a button.

However, there is a big difference between being Olivia Dunne and being a high-level SEC football player for one very simple reason:

The NFL is looming for the best college football players in America, and there is generational money waiting for them.

As much as players care about NIL, it is peanuts compared to what first-round draft picks and guys on second contracts can make.

Don't step over dollars to pick up pennies by wasting your time on social media if you're a star college football player. There's nothing on Instagram or Twitter that's going to make you a better player. There's damn sure nothing in the media that will help.

Auburn opens the season on August 29 under the lights against Baylor. We'll see how the Tigers look....with Freeze indicating some players might not be overly focused on the right things.