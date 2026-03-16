Joe Burrow Having Another Strong Offseason, Reportedly Seen Out At Oscars Party With Alix Earle & Tate McRae

Last offseason, Joe Burrow had the internet sleuths working overtime trying to connect him to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, who identified herself at one time as his "employee."

He was seen in Miami getting out of a Sprinter van that she was also in among others and wandering the streets of New York with her. Fast-forward to this offseason, and he's still living the life of an NFL star.

The Cincinnati Bengals signal caller already had Jessica Alba's boyfriend playing defense after being spotted hanging out at a blackjack table with the actress in Las Vegas.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Burrow being the subject of these sorts of rumors isn’t going to slow him down any. He keeps it moving during the offseason and will show up at anything from UFC events to Oscars parties.

An Oscar party is exactly where TMZ said he was on Sunday, hanging out with three ladies who he ended up leaving the party with.

The outlet says he was caught on camera leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in the same SUV as influencer Alix Earle, singer Tate McRae and model Stassie Karanikolaou.

Now, for all anyone knows, Burrow was just out having a good time, enjoying all that the offseason brings his way, and he and his friends caught a ride together.

Fans think they know what the Oscars party sighting means, and it's nothing good for his career. One wrote, "My goat dumped a down to Earth Ohio 10 to run around with the hooahs and we haven’t seen the playoffs since."

Another said, "This guy doesn’t care about football anymore it’s hilarious."

There are more doubters of Burrow's offseason preparation who think it's a bad sign for his Super Bowl aspirations. One such expert said, "He’s never gonna win a sb he cares more ab being a celebrity than football player."

"How many super bowls does he have?" another questioned. "A big fat 0 and that will continue but go ahead and be a celebrity QB thank god I’m a Broncos fan and thank god we have Bo Nix."

The takes on social media were as hot as the three ladies he is reported to have left with, but not all of them were haters. One recognized that he isn’t the only one having an offseason.

"Generational run for Alix, gotta hand it to her she’s moving the ball like prime Brady," a person who obviously studies the game film said.