Joe Burrow & His Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model 'Employee' Olivia Ponton Spotted Together In New York

Nothing to see here; just a 28-year-old $300 million quarterback, who can't throw a baseball at all by the way, and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model "employee" out together at 3am in New York City.

The rumor mill has been churning for months with hot Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton gossip and, despite this, the Bengals quarterback and the part-time lesbian haven't acknowledged a relationship between them other than employer-employee.

I'm sure it's nothing. She's a live-in employee who stays at his Ohio home while he's on the road tossing touchdowns. Who also keeps popping up in Miami and New York with him.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

An interesting gig and one that's only going to make Ponton's resume pop. Model, social media influencer, employee to an NFL quarterback. That's range. That's a full skills section.

Is there more to it? Is it love? For now, they're simply employee and employer. Neither Burrow nor Ponton has done the hard launch, whatever that means.

How many more sightings will it take? Does she have to be on the field with him as he wins a Super Bowl? Let's show some respect here and give these two some space.

They didn’t ask for all the attention. Burrow just wants to win football games and travel around to different events in the off-season with a model without being bothered.

That doesn’t sound to me like he's asking for too much. Ponton, on the other hand, is trying to be the best employee she can possibly be. If her boss says we're going to New York, she drops everything and is there.

Maybe one day she'll get that promotion to official girlfriend and enjoy all the perks of being the first lady of the Cincinnati Bengals organization.

Until that day, those "employee of the month" plaques are going to have to do. Stop making it weird by taking all those pictures of the two of them together.