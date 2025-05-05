Joe Burrow & His 'Employee' Olivia Ponton Crank Up The Rumor Mill With Night Out In Miami

The gossip hounds are going nuts over Joe Burrow's weekend in Miami where he shared a Sprinter van ride to some club with his part-time lesbian "employee" Olivia Ponton and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

The hounds are convinced Burrow and Ponton are actually dating, but Ponton swore during a 2024 call to police during a burglary of Burrow's house that she was an "employee" who was in charge of watching the house while the Bengals QB was busy slinging footballs.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

That's Burrow exiting the Sprinter first and Ponton getting off last.

Why won't these two just say they're dating? Because, according to the buzz on Ponton's social media accounts, she has been playing a lesbian storyline and doesn't appear ready to give it up. "Olivia just do a hard launch with you and Joe Burrow and get this out of the way we all seen you with him," one of her fans wrote Sunday night on Instagram in response to the Sprinter video.

Other fans aren't as sure that these two are dating.

"They aren't a thing. They didn't even spend Valentine's Day together, she was in FL and him in Colorado. She's clearly just a colleague. A lot of models have athletes as regular friends," a Ponton supporter added.

Why was Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt on Joe Burrow's bus in Miami for F1 parties?

If you go back and watch the Burrow video, that's Gracie Hunt stepping off the bus wearing this:

In early April, the future billionaire part-owner (assuming she gets a split of Clark Hunt's shares with her brother and sister) of the Chiefs hinted that she has a new boyfriend. "After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place…all along there was some invisible string [heart emoji]," she wrote on Instagram.

That guy definitely doesn't look like Burrow, so that angle seems to be dead here.

Why is Joe Burrow still wearing that stupid purse?

As a Bengals fan, that one blows me away. How hasn't one of these Instagram models stepped in and told him that's such a 2019 style. It's time to ditch the shoulder purse. He even wore it to Sam Hubbard's wedding.

This has to end.