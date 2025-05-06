Olivia Ponton Asked About Joe Burrow Relationship After Feeding The Rumor Mill With Night Out In Miami

Olivia Ponton isn’t feeding the rumor mill with anything beyond what they've already chewed on with a sighting in Miami this weekend with Joe Burrow. Or is she?

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, "employee" of the Bengals quarterback and sometimes lesbian, was spotted over the weekend with Burrow and several others, including Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. The group got out of a vehicle before hitting a Miami hot spot.

Despite people clamoring for a hard launch, the two have ignored the buzz surrounding them. That didn’t change when, according to TMZ, she was asked if she was in a relationship with Burrow outside a Met Gala after-party on Monday night.

Ponton wanted nothing to do with the question at all. Burrow, who attended the Met Gala, was nowhere in sight, and she stopped talking to the cameraman and hurried to her waiting vehicle without a single word after being asked about a possible relationship with Burrow.

Now, of course, the deer in the headlights look and the awkward silent treatment in response to the question - which can be seen here - will be used by some as confirmation of a relationship, but how would you respond if you were asked about dating your employer?

Is Olivia Ponton not ready to take on Bengals first lady responsibilities?

That is the official relationship between the two, according to the police who responded to the break-in at his Ohio home last year. She's his employee. An employee who, if I recall correctly, was living at the home at the time of the break-in.

Is there something beyond an employer/employee dynamic?

Is her job to advise Joe Burrow on his fashion? Is she responsible for him continuing to pretend that walking around with a purse is cool? If so, I'd argue that she should be fired.

There are worse ways to spend the offseason than feeding the rumor mill by being spotted out with your swimsuit model employee.