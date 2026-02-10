Tom Brady's Wandering Hand As He Hangs Out With Alix Earle Grabs The Internet's Attention & Possibly More

There's nothing to see here… unless there is. The Tom Brady and Alix Earle relationship rumors are heading into their second month.

The two were seen together ringing in the new year in St. Barth's "getting real cozy," according to TMZ. That kicked off rumors that the 48-year-old GOAT and 25-year-old influencer were an item.

What followed is right out of the internet relationship rumor playbook.

First, the reports that poured cold water on any sort of relationship between the two. The "nothing to see here" gave way a few weeks later to the "sources" who are saying that they are hooking up.

Are they or aren't they? Neither Brady nor Earle have come out and addressed it. What we do know is they keep popping up at the same place at the same time.

The latest incident of the two of them being in the same room together took place over the weekend at what Page Six reports was a private Super Bowl Party. There's video that came out of the two dancing with each other.

Brady Looks Like A Single Guy Enjoying Retirement

Not much to see in the initial version that hit the internet. Just an NFL legend enjoying retirement as a divorced single man in his late 40s. The kind of atmosphere you would hope to find Tom Brady in.

On Tuesday, another video found its way onto the internet and this one shows more of Brady and Alix Earle hanging out. At one point, she leans in and puts her hand on his shoulder.

Brady can be seen sliding his left hand around her waist in the vicinity of her butt. Is there a grab? I've seen the replay several times and I honestly can’t tell.

It doesn’t look like it to me, but that didn’t keep the comment section from taking notice. Nor did it keep Page Six from stating in their headline, "Tom Brady grabs Alix Earle’s butt."

To me, there's not enough there to throw the "grabs her butt" flag. I know it's all about clicks, but I have to call it like I see it… and I don’t see a grab.

Have a look at the replay yourself and let me know what you think. Here's the video. In any event, it's safe to say that Tom Brady is having a good time and that's all you can hope for once the greats call it a career.