Sydney Sweeney Has A Smash Hit, Snoop Dogg Calls Hoops & The Latest On Tom Brady-Alix Earle

You know what's not fair?

That beer has calories? Money doesn't grow on trees? The fact that we pay taxes on our income, then pay taxes on everything we buy, and then pay more taxes on things we already own with already taxed money?

OK, fine. A lot of things in life aren’t fair.

But I’m talking about a very specific injustice — one that we normal Joes and Janes are forced to stomach every single year during the first week of January.

While we’re trudging back to our full-time jobs, battling the cold and trying to shake off the post-holiday blues, the athletes who play for our favorite crappy NFL teams are hopping on planes and jetting off to luxurious vacations in Cancun.

I mean, really. These guys routinely ruin our weekends for four straight months. And then they just get to zip off to a tropical island somewhere and sip piña coladas while we drown in emails from people who are "circling back" in the new year?

I think teams that don't make the playoffs should be punished by NOT being allowed to go on vacation until after the Super Bowl. Just sit at home and think about what you did. Like a grown-up timeout.

Better yet, they should send the fans to Cancun instead. Tua made about $50 million last year, surely he can book me a flight. And buy me 25 Coronas — one for every year since the Dolphins' last playoff win.

Sadly, I don't think that's going to happen. So I'll settle for a Diet Coke and some Nightcaps.

Let's ride.

Sydney Sweeney Is Back, Baby!

Not that she went anywhere. She's on the OutKick homepage at least twice a day.

But after a few box office flops in 2025, Sydney has herself a smash hit with The Housemaid. The film — based on a novel by Freida McFadden — took in $75 million domestically in its first 17 days of release and $133 million worldwide.

And I'd guarantee a vast majority of those theater-goers were women. Because women love Freida McFadden.

Listen, if I took over a big Hollywood studio tomorrow, the first thing I'd do is scan the popular fiction bestsellers list and start looking for books I could turn into movies.

I'm in a book club here in town. We meet every other Tuesday at a brewery, and there are dozens of us at each meeting. All women, obviously, but ranging in age from early 20s to up in the 70s. Our club has gotten so big, we have to break off into smaller groups in order to have any sort of productive discussions about the books we read. Otherwise, it's just a bunch of broads all yapping over each other.

Like The View except we aren't insufferable old cows.

Anyway, the point is, anytime a popular book gets a movie or TV show adaptation, the ladies get absolutely giddy about it.

And maybe Hollywood is catching on. Because after just two weeks in theaters, Lionsgate has already greenlit a sequel to The Housemaid.

This one will be based on the second book in the series (obviously), called The Housemaid's Secret. I actually liked that one better than the first book.

So you can bet your bottom that I'll be making a trek to the theater whenever it's released in 2027. Along with the rest of my book club. There will probably be 100 of us by then.

Snoop Dogg Gives The Play-By-Play

Listen, I'm a sucker for Snoop Dogg doin' stuff. And by "stuff" I mean literally anything other than his day job.

Snoop Dogg narrating nature documentaries? Hilarious. Snoop Dogg singing children's affirmations? Crank that sh*t up. Snoop Dogg in full regalia discussing dressage with Martha Stewart at the Summer Olympics? I am glued to the television.

My point is there's a reason that guy is everywhere. It's because he's just effortlessly entertaining. And unlike other omnipresent celebrities — like Travis Kelce, Kevin Hart and Jelly Roll, for example — people just don't get sick of him.

So it was no surprise to see the Doggfather in the broadcast booth for Warriors-Clippers last night. His call on Steve Kerr's ejection was both perfect and exactly what you'd expect.

Sophie Cunningham even felt inspired.

I'd probably tune in if Sophie Cunningham were in the booth, too. Especially if she's handing out insight like this:

There you have it, fellas. Sophie doesn't want your kisses. She only wants your pizza.

Alix Earle & Tom Brady Did Not Hook Up

…or so says TMZ.

I actually wasn't sure at first if we were allowed to talk about this alleged Alix Earle/Tom Brady fling — despite it being the most perfect Nightcaps story in the history of all Nightcaps stories. Even though I do not know Tom nor have I ever spoken to him, he is, technically, a Fox co-worker. Are we allowed to publicly speculate on our co-workers' sex lives?

I guess so. Zach was all over it on Friday, so if HR comes calling, I'm letting him take the bullet.

Apparently it was all just a big nothing-burger anyway, as "sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the moment was nothing more than drunk, flirty fun at the party." According to these insiders, this was the first time the two had ever met. They danced and flirted, but that was as far as things went.

First of all, how do you become "a source with direct knowledge" of who Tom Brady is or is not banging? Does he call you in the morning and give you the rundown? Do you have surveillance on his hotel room? Or is this Alix or TB's PR team trying to throw cold water on this story before it gets out of hand?

All I know is I'm skeptical.

But while we're on the topic, can someone explain to a very confused Skip Bayless how airplanes work? He simply could not fathom Tom being in one place one day and then in another place three days later.

Let's check in with Alix's parents. Her stepmom, Ashley, did a TikTok fit check on Sunday wearing an oversized blue (velvet?) blazer as a dress. Turns out, the blazer belongs to Alix's dad, TJ Earle, and you'll never guess where he got the inspiration.

"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," TJ chirps in the background of the video.

Awkward.

TJ Earle is from New Jersey, by the way, which means there's a solid chance he might be a Jets fan. Imagine seeing a viral video of your daughter cozying up to the man who made your life miserable for 20 years.

TJ and Tom are about the same age, though, so at least they have that in common.

Let's open the mailbag.

Kevin D. Sets The Record Straight On Cardi B

Last week, I mentioned that Cardi B's actual first name is Belcalis. So it's obvious to me what the "B" stand for, but I wasn't sure where the "Cardi" came from.

Kevin Writes: Cardi B… B… Cardi. Now you know.



Also, I’m an OCD airport lapper myself. If I’m gonna be stuck in a cramped seat for a few hours, I’d rather not spend the lead up … sitting in a cramped seat or leaning over a bar stool and turning my back into even more of a pretzel.

Amber:

It's a little embarrassing that I never made that connection. I had no idea Cardi B was such a rum enthusiast. But she has now inspired me to find my own stage name, based on the inverse of my favorite cheap liquor.

Henceforth, I shall be known as BeamJim.

Also, it's completely acceptable for you to stretch your legs and get your steps in at the airport, Kevin. But if you start running laps in the terminal and posting live videos on Instagram, I'm going to judge you.

The DNA Results Are In…

You are NOT the father! Wait, wrong test.

Last month, Gene in the Rock shared that he adopted a 6-month old mixed-breed pup from Benton Animal Control and named her Lexi. He sent off a DNA panel to find out her exact pedigree. I asked him to keep us updated.

Gene in the Rock Writes: We just got Lexi's DNA back, and holy crap, she's mostly Belgian Malinois. That completely explains her amazing athleticism and large doggy brain (not to mention the prickle ears). Hopefully she doesn't turn out to be doggy Lex Luthor or even Wiley Coyote. We're doing our best to train her right while the "puppy window" is still open, but she's still a lovable handful. Good thing this 71-year-old grandpa can still do wind sprints!

Amber:

You've no doubt got your hands full with that one, Gene. In the best way.

Malinois fascinate me. My husband and I constantly send each other videos of Belgians doing absolutely wild shit: climbing trees, leaping over fences, performing full 360 backflips. Incredible creatures. And insanely smart.

We've toyed with the idea of getting one someday, but adopting a purebred Mal is a colossal undertaking. We spend a lot of time training, exercising and working with our German Shepherd, Rocky — who is also very smart and athletic — but a Malinois is like Rocky times 10. With zero off-switch.

Granted, Gene's dog won't be quite the crackhead that a purebred Mal would be. In fact, I think 52% Belgian is a good sweet spot. Lexi will still have the intelligence and drive that the breed is known for, but maybe without the constant bouncing-off-the-walls part.

Regardless, I love her.

Ron's Baby Is Growing Up

Ron W. Writes: You have featured my white Lab, Sawyer, before. At that time (June) she weighed 18 pounds. Today she weighs 55 pounds.

She is flourishing in Tampa. And the Vols are breaking her heart just like mine.

Rocky rocks.

We Love A Good Hunting Dog

OK, I said last week we were going to leave cat-loving Montana Tim alone, but I really liked this email because of the picture. So this is the last time we're piling on to ol' Tim, I promise.

Levi V. Writes: I'd like to politely ask Mr Tim if his box sh***ing house cats ever fetched 10 or 15 big geese over the mile wide Columbia River for the love of the game.

Didn't think so. My dogs do this regularly. Cats don't work.

He can delete Montana from his name. True west-born men don't think like that. He sounds like the Seattleites ruining my state, but he's also probably a bandwagon Lions or Chiefs fan. Swifty? I don't know...

Pictured is my ol boy Jack happy as could be after knocking out another banger September goose hunt some years ago.

Dog has since passed. Ol truck's still running good.

