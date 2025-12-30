Cardi B Sounds Off On Stefon Diggs, Airport Fitness Influencers Must Be Stopped & A Full-Blown Dog War

Where in the world did this year go?

I know we say that every year, but it really feels like I blinked and 2025 was over. Poof. Gone.

Tomorrow I'll resume my yearly tradition of snuggling up in my living room in my jammies with a bottle of champagne, watching Anderson Cooper get drunk on live television and lying to myself about all the things I'm going to do better in the new year.

Yeah, my NYE partying days are over. Not to sound like an old lady or anything, but the crowds on New Year's Eve are just not worth it — especially here in Nashville. What an absolute nightmare it is to go anywhere while 250,000 people (not an exaggeration) congregate in the freezing cold downtown to watch a giant music note drop.

But hey, some people are into that sort of thing. Just like some people are into lining up in Times Square for 24 hours while soiling themselves to get a look at Ryan Seacrest. And Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are into whatever this is:

Lord, I feel awkward enough when the server at the Mexican restaurant brings me my sizzling fajitas. Not sure that I could handle a parade of cheering people with cold sparklers shaking a perfectly good magnum bottle of bubbly and riding a moped.

Lauren looks like she's having a lot more fun than Jeff is, though. Imagine having $200 billion and still being subjected to this tomfoolery. I'd be celebrating New Year's Eve on my gigantic yacht or luxury villa — as far away from these screaming woo-girls and boys as possible.

Probably still drinking champagne in my jammies and watching Anderson Cooper get drunk on TV.

Anyway, we've got less than two days to rot away in our bad habits until we all become new and improved versions of ourselves in the new year.

Or just be like reader Brad S., who wrote, "I'll borrow a line from Jimmy Buffett: Yes, I'll make a resolution… that I'll never make another one."

Pour one out for Buffett. Then, let's do some Nightcaps.

I'm Begging Fitness Influencers To Be Less Insufferable

Maybe your New Year's resolution is to travel more. Maybe it's to get in shape. But I'm here to tell you… you do not have to do those things simultaneously.

There's a growing trend among cringe fitness influencers to sneak in a workout while in the airport or even while 30,000 feet in the air.

And yes, I blame RFK Jr. and Sean Duffy for encouraging this nonsense.

No. We absolutely do not need a "workout area" in the airport.

Look, I'm all about fitness. I'm a former competitive bodybuilder. I'm in the gym religiously six days a week. But I do not want to sit next to your sweaty, smelly ass in a tiny seat on a stuffy metal tube for three hours en route to my destination.

And I definitely don't want to watch you run back and forth for 8 MILES in the damn terminal.

FFS, dude, just sit at the Chili's bar like everyone else.

The worst part is, you know that guy thinks he's so much better than everyone. Running by, huffing and sweating while he looks down his nose at the fat slobs reading their books and waiting to board their planes. And by "fat slobs" I just mean normal people minding their own damn business.

In the comments, someone asked Jack what he did with his luggage while he ran back and forth for an hour. He said, "I left it under a seat and just had faith in humanity."

Brother, that is, like, airport no-no numero uno. And it also shows what a selfish prick this guy is. If someone reports his unattended bag, it could lead police to come in, do a security check and evacuate the area — now none of us are boarding our flights on time.

At least this next lady had the decency to walk. Although she still felt the need to post the video for the attention and validation of internet strangers. (The person who posted this is the person walking, FYI. She just tried to be cute about it.)

The most egregious violation of all, however, might be this trend of fitness influencers working out in the airplane lavatory. Yes, the 3-square-foot airplane lavatory.

Imagine having to use the restroom on a 16-hour flight, and the line is backed up because Isabelle is in there doing lunges on the toilet. You gotta pee? Too damn bad, she has three sets left.

I believe this is what they call "main character syndrome."

And, finally, the award for most ridiculous fitness travel influencer goes to this Pilates instructor, who's going to teach us how to get ripped arms using a 1-pound water bottle in the airplane bathroom.

The strained face during the shoulder presses had me cackling. Sis, your curling iron weighs more than that water bottle.

Moral of the story: yes, move your body. Exercise. Get healthy. Just don't be an insufferable weirdo about it. I promise you won't end up on My 600-lb Life just because you forgot to do your airport bathroom push-ups.

Speaking of airports, though…

Darius Rucker's Pop-Up BNA Performance Flops

The airport formerly known as Berry Field Nashville has become an absolute gem of air travel. Since I moved to town nearly 11 years ago, BNA has undergone a complete transformation. They ripped up the iconic old carpet, built on to the terminals, put up parking garages and filled the concourses with some of the city's most iconic restaurants.

But there's just one problem, though. Well, two problems. The first one is that you have to hike a half-marathon to get to an Uber. The second problem is that they still insist on having live music in the airport.

Because it's Nashville, of course.

Now, I mean no offense to the hardworking musicians in this town. I respect the grind. But when I'm half-asleep at 5 a.m. watching idiot influencers run laps in the terminal, the last thing I want is for some guy to be asking for tips while serenading me with an acoustic version of "Wagon Wheel."

Even if that guy is Darius Carlos Hootie and the Blowfish Rucker himself.

And apparently, I'm not alone in that because only about 15 people stopped to watch him perform.

Tough crowd, Hootie. But the airport is a lawless land. It's the only place where it's socially acceptable to drink beers at 6 a.m. and a three-time Grammy winner on a stool prompts everyone to reach for their noise-canceling headphones.

I did learn today, though, that Darius' fiancée is kind of a smoke. She's also 26 years younger than he is.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Cardi B Stands By Her Baby Daddy, Stefon Diggs

Sunday — after the Patriots curb-stomped the Jets — Cardi B was spotted hanging out on the field with her baby daddy Stefon Diggs. I think he's her boyfriend, too, but who knows how these celebrity relationships actually work?

In light of recent events (those events being Stefon Diggs' felony strangulation and assault and battery charges), Cardi's fans are not happy that she's parading around MetLife Stadium with this guy.

Fun fact: Cardi B's real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. I'm guessing the B stands for Belcalis. No idea where the Cardi comes from.

Anyway, Miss Almánzar is sick and tired of everyone criticizing her relationship with Stefon. So the rapper hopped on social media Monday to tell everyone to chill TF out and leave her and her man alone and stop being so mean.

"I can’t change sh*t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby," she said. "Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p*ssy? Huh? I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f*ck yours?"

Uh… I don't think anyone asked for either of those things, but OK, go off.

Warning: Language is NSFW.

Ultimately, she asked fans to just support and love her through this "stressful" time. But given the fact that she was at his game just two days ago, it does seem like Cardi is standing by her man.

Somehow I don't think this is what Tammy Wynette was talking about.

I'd love to see a Cardi B cover of that song.

Now, I don't know if Diggs is guilty of strangulation or assault and battery. That's for a jury of his peers to decide. But I do know he fathered three newborns in 2025 — including the one Cardi pushed out of her you-know-what, as she so eloquently put it. So, clearly, her loyalty is not reciprocated.

Maybe getting fewer women pregnant could be Stefon's new year's resolution. Along with, you know, not strangling anyone. Allegedly.

Let's open the mailbag.

When I talked about toys from the '90s last week, I neglected to mention board games.

Caitlin R. Writes: Speaking of nostalgic toys…

Mouse Trap! I haven't thought about that game in decades, but I remember it being wildly frustrating. So then I started thinking about other board games that were somehow lost over time. Remember these?

Don't Wake Daddy — gamifying the jump scare

Dream Phone — ‘90s girls’ two favorite hobbies: calling boys and figuring out who has a crush on them

Mall Madness — how Millennial women formed their shopping addictions

Pretty Pretty Princess — my male cousins hated being forced to play this game

Perfection — more jump scares

13 Dead End Drive — the entire point was to murder the other game characters by gruesome and violent means.

Of course, there were others, like Operation and Hungry, Hungry Hippos. But I feel like those are still pretty mainstream.

I Love A Floppy-Eared Shep

Chris B. Writes: Hi, Amber — this is Ivan. We met him at the park a couple days ago. Is he related to your Rocky?

Amber:

Hey, a fellow floppy-eared Shep! It's unlikely he and Rocky are related, but Ivan is one seriously handsome gentleman. I actually did get notified on Embark that Rocky has a sister named Layla! Not from the same litter, though. Layla is a couple of years older. I'm going to try to reach out to her owner and see if I can find out a little more about where he came from.

In unrelated news, yesterday in "Stuff I Liked," I shared this tweet:

Chris B. Writes: Wrongo, Jason.

Amber:

We all stand corrected. Although I think we're safe to assume this one:

Dog Lovers Unite Against Montana Tim

In yesterday's Nightcaps, I allowed Montana Tim a rebuttal after we gave him a hard time for his strong anti-dog stance. He doubled down in a lengthy essay about "POS dogs" and their terrible owners.

You won't be shocked to learn that I received several emails about that letter. Some of them are pretty harsh. I wasn't going to publish those, but then I remembered that Montana Tim didn't hold anything back when he called us all POS dog owners at least a couple dozen times.

So I've decided I'll go ahead and share these emails. Then, we're laying this battle to rest. No more arguing with Montana Tim in the new year. We're all going to hug it out and get along!

Good? Alright, here we go.

Ryan N. Writes: I had to re-read part of Montana Karen’s email several times to ensure I had not misread his admission that he records his neighbors dogs barking and then narcs on them to the DA.

1) I feel like there are better uses of your DA’s time

2) If in fact this behavior started with tape recorders, Montana Karen has been at this for at least 30 years, which is ridiculous.

I’m sure I have some eccentricities most people would be like "what in the world??", but goodness gracious, chill out man!

Also, I have no idea what dogs he’s been around to think they wouldn't try to chase and kill a rodent in the house or yard. Hell, what does he think the dogs are barking at while he records them??

Monty S. Writes: Other than write a novel like "Cat Lady Tim From Montana," I’ll keep it short and sweet. For "MEN" that prefer cats over dogs, I’ll bet these "dudes" are also the ones that are all over the "Pickleball craze." As I tell my fellow Senior Softball guys that are bitching about losing guys to "midget tennis," IF YOU ARE INTO PICKLEBALL over all else, you’ve definitely held a man’s penis in your hand.

John H. Writes: My guess is that Tim is a woke liberal, voted for Kamala, lives in his mother’s basement, and idolizes Tim Walz because they have the same first name. Montana Tim probably has small hands too.

Mark from N.C. Writes: I think Tim from Montana is actually Tampon Timmy Walz from Minnesota. Sounds more like a Kacklin’ Kamala fan-boy more than a conservative Republican. I’m sure Tampon Timmy has a "Feel the Bern" bumper sticker beside his Co-Exist sticker with a piece of carpet in his back window for his multiple cats. Calm down with the jazz hands and leg kicking Timmy…. just joshing with you.

Tom Writes: He sure seems like a reasonable fellow. Wow! The dogs that he did have must have always looked like hostages hoping to be freed. Holy moly! One bit of advice to Montana Tim: Please don’t ever adopt another dog. Stick to the feline species. Their natural aloofness probably fits right in with your gregarious nature. Yikes.

Jon C. Writes: Didn’t read the entire screed because it sounded like Tim was suffering from cabin fever mixed with too much bourbon in the eggnog. He rants about how great cats are and how worthless dogs are, but the main point is lost on him. Why do we have pets? Companionship. There are cat people and there are dog people, to each their own.

I’m sure our current dogs would piss Tim off. Both "lap dogs." Both Shitzu mixes. Both up to whatever adventures the day holds. We have taken them on day hikes, nothing too strenuous or long. Occasionally have to carry them over a downed log, but they are game. And yes, they stay on a leash the whole time. The only value Tim would place on my dogs is that they act as an early warning system to anyone coming onto our property. No one arrives unannounced. Their main value, companionship.

Michael M. Writes: Montana Tim seems like one of the most despicable people I know of. Being a cat person is fine. I am not a cat person. But the fact that I'm a dog person doesn't mean I treat cats (and their owners) like fecal matter. I think I just read enough references to "POS dogs" to last my lifetime.

If I'm talking to cat people, you won't find me telling jokes about cats and Chinese restaurants ("There's a Cat in the Kettle" is a classic), or quoting from "101 Uses for a Dead Cat." But the facts are, cats know nothing of loyalty and are nearly impossible to train. They are treacherous by nature. Dogs, unless abused or trained otherwise, are extremely loyal and affectionate. They are joy on 4 legs!\

You'll never find a better example of unconditional love than a dog. It's just sad they live such short lives. "You can't keep a dog for your whole life. But you are his whole life."

I think that quote is a perfect way to wrap this whole thing up. Y'all have a wonderful and safe New Year's Eve, Nightcaps fam. I'll see you on the other side.

📩 Email: amber.harding@outkick.com

Send your thoughts, stories, tips, rants and photos of your dog.

🐦 Twitter/X: @TheAmberHarding

📸 Instagram: @amberharding

Stuff I Liked