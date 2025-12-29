PETA Targets Kim Kardashian, Joe Burrow Gets Memed & Montana Tim Declares War On Dogs

My God, it is freezing.

I woke up this morning in an Airbnb in Indianapolis. When I stepped outside to let the dog out, I was blasted with a gust of arctic air that nearly made my bones crumble. "Feels like -11," my phone said.

What fresh hell is this? It was 65 degrees yesterday.

But at least I wasn't in Michigan.

Amber, why on earth are you vacationing in Indianapolis in December?

I'm not. I'm from Indianapolis, and we were there for my grandpa's 87th birthday and my family's annual White Elephant Christmas party. Despite having a whole big family in Indy, my husband and I usually just prefer to rent an Airbnb if we're only visiting for a couple of days. We like having our own space, and we don't like imposing our 80-pound, heavy-shedding dog on family members' carpets.

I've stayed in dozens of rentals over the years. I know a lot of people have beef with Airbnb and Vrbo, and I get it. But when you're traveling with a big dog, it's usually a lot more practical to rent a small house with a yard than to confine him to a hotel room.

But, friends, this particular Airbnb had the most insane design choices I've ever seen in a "pet-friendly" Airbnb. White carpet in the bedroom. White sheets and comforter on the bed (our dog doesn't get on the bed, but still). A white couch. And a snow-white fuzzy area rug that takes up the entire living room. I'm talking the whitest white you've ever seen.

An idiotic choice at any time, but especially in a place plagued by winter snow, sleet and rain. And we got a lot of rain.

I spent the entire trip obsessively cleaning Rocky's paws, just praying he didn't completely ruin this wildly impractical rug. I also had to stop every visitor at the door and force them to immediately remove their shoes and make sure their socks were freshly laundered, too.

If I didn't, the rug — and I'm not exaggerating in the least — would have looked like this after three days:

And the host didn't leave us a vacuum cleaner, either.

Anyway, the moral of the story is that I should have considered such an inconvenience before I booked. I did see pictures. That's on me. But if this lady tanks my impeccable Airbnb rating because of some dog hair and a few specks of dirt on her precious, stupid rug, I will be livid.

In other news:

Last week, my husband and I were scrolling the streaming apps looking for a movie to watch. We landed on a Denzel Washington movie called Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV. I guess it was released in May, but we had never heard of it. Without looking up reviews, we locked in. A Denzel Washington movie can't be bad, right? Reader, we were so wrong. Without exaggeration, it was the worst movie I've ever seen. The acting, the plot, the soundtrack, the dialogue — all horrendous. Save 133 minutes of your life and don't watch it. You're welcome.

I'd like to pat myself on the back for actually sticking to my 2025 new year's resolution. I vowed in January this year that I would read more and scroll less. Now, I'm happy to report I've read 52 books this year , and I've spent a whole lot less time rotting in the hellscape that is social media. 10/10 recommend.

, and I've spent a whole lot less time rotting in the hellscape that is social media. 10/10 recommend. Are you setting any new year's resolutions for 2026? Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com and let me know! I'm curious to hear how y'all plan on being improved humans in 2026. Or maybe you're not? You can tell me that, too.

But it's not the new year yet. We still have a couple more days to be complete and utter degenerates. And I plan on taking full advantage.

Let's do some Nightcaps!

Kim Kardashian Has Upset PETA

To be fair, literally everyone and everything upsets PETA. Kim and Khloé Kardashian just happen to be at the top of their current sh*t list.

Kim purchased a new fluffy puppy for each of her four kids for Christmas. Khloe, too, bought a new pup as a Christmas present. And PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk will not stand for it.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," Newkirk said.

I can't believe the insufferable assholes at PETA are about to make me side with the dadgum Kardashians.

But let me unpack this real quick.

First of all, PETA is right that "puppies are not plushies." It is a legitimate problem that people sometimes buy puppies as Christmas gifts without considering the fact that their cute little furball is a 10-15-year commitment. Therefore, it's a sad reality that a lot of Christmas pups do end up in shelters once these people discover that owning a dog is more work than they anticipated.

The billionaire Kardashians are not going to fall into this camp. They have the resources to give these dogs the best care money can buy. Kim herself won't be out there scooping poop, but she certainly has an entire paid staff doing it for her. She's owned plenty of dogs on this past, too. These dogs will be just fine.

PETA then tweeted: "Kim and Khloé Kardashian missed a huge opportunity to use their platform to help shelter dogs instead of buying from breeders. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusable. Next time, call a shelter and choose adoption."

And, sure. I always encourage people to adopt from shelters and to support the incredible work these shelters do for animals in the community. I have a rescue dog myself. But it's unrealistic to expect that no one will ever get a dog from a breeder.

So as long as they aren't getting them from some irresponsible dope breeding in his backyard so he can sell puppies for rent money on Facebook Marketplace, let's just be happy about five dogs finding a safe and loving home, yeah?

Then again, PETA isn't exactly known for picking its battles. To them, everything is a battle.

(Also, if the Kardashians end up treating their dogs like the South Park version of Paris Hilton, I'll take back everything I said.)

Joe Burrow Became Sunday's Meme Of The Day

Spirits were high during the Bengals' 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. But even if you didn't watch a single snap from that game, you undoubtedly saw video of Cincinnati's quarterbacks on the bench.

I'm not sure how it happened, but Joe Flacco became completely frozen in time. And Joe Burrow made a face that instantly took social media by storm.

The Bengals' 2025 season might have been a big stinker, but Flacco and Burrow can sleep soundly tonight knowing they gifted their fans the meme of the weekend.

It's Freaking Pluto!

I cannot believe we live in a time when we can feast our eyeballs on the planet Pluto.

I think it's technically a "dwarf planet" now, but I don't want to hurt the little guy's feelings.

I'm not a scientist, but the way I understand it is that NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto and captured detailed images of icy mountains on the planet's surface. It took years for these images to transmit 3 billion miles back to Earth.

The images actually aren't new, but they are now going viral. And they're wild.

Looks even colder than Indianapolis. Assuming it's real, of course.

I'm certainly not trying to call NASA scientists liars. But in a world where I can't even get cell service in some rooms inside my own house, I simply cannot wrap my head around the idea of sending a camera 3 billion miles into space and somehow getting those photos back.

If Pluto is old news to you, though, here are a few recent photos for you space nerds.

In Lieu Of Today's Mailbag…

I received dozens of emails from y'all over the Christmas holiday — and I promise we'll get to those in tomorrow's Nightcaps and in this week's Womansplaining. But in lieu of today's Nightcaps mailbag, I'm handing the floor to Montana Tim.

Last week, Montana Tim wrote in saying, "I hate dogs! They do nothing but bite, bark, piss, shit and tear apart anything they can get their teeth on!"

Of course, I gave Tim a pretty hard time for this take, and so did several readers. But because this is the United States of America, I am affording Montana Tim the opportunity to issue a rebuttal. He has done so in a lengthy (and I do mean lengthy) open letter.

Settle in and get comfortable, fellow dog lovers. Tim is here to state his case and introduce you to his cats. You be the judge.

An Open Letter From Montana Tim:

Greetings from Montana Tim, Miss Amber! Seems I’ve landed in your……...dog house! Ooppps! First off, I hope you, your roomie and yer pup Floppy (because of his ear, I think you said) had a wonderful Christmas Day! You redeemed yourself quite a bit by having a heater. I would recommend using one to get rid of the other! When I saw your roomie with yer pup Floppy, it triggered me like President Trump to a leftie! Also, I had a couple of hard liquors and away I went! Second, I never said I hated ALL dogs or any dog owners, just the worthless piece of sh*t kind of dogs and owners, which there are unfortunately, multi-millions. Since ol’Timmer was attacked so horribly, I would like the opportunity to respond.

In my adult years I’ve owned two dogs. Both were blue heeler pups. Excellent, highly trained dogs. I’m sure there are a lot of people out there in OutKick land that own some absolutely phenomenal bird-hunting pups! And other dogs too. I’ve hunted with quite a few over the years. Amazing, amazing animals! And to all those owners and their 5-star pups, I salute you and your hunters! And I also admire all the herd dogs! A real joy to watch work. I salute the owners and their pups too! You folks are the exception to the rule! One pup I admired greatly was a black lab. Her name was Nikkie! The best bird dog I’ve ever hunted with. I admired this dog so much, I let her ride in the back of my truck and in my drift boat. Exceptional dog! She was worth her weight in gold!

The problem with the vast majority of you, awww…….dog owners, is that you think and treat your worthless POS dog like it’s a human being! It’s not! It’s a four-legged, fur-bearing canine! Descendant of canis lupus! It’s a family pet. Not a human being. Seems this is a big problem with you aww…….dog lovers! Kinda pathetic really.

And, I would like, Miss Amber, to kindly and graciously thank you for inviting me to your puppy party! I’m sure it would be lots of fun! But alas, I must cordially decline your invite as I don’t want to get the piss bit out me again or step in a pile of sh*t! I’ve had these kinds of things happen to me many times before! Now, I can wash the sh*t off my shoes, but the bite scars are there for life! So, I will have to say no thank you! I’m sure you dog lovers are gonna tell me that your aawww…….dog, don’t bite! Yeah. Uh-huh, sure. I’ve got scars that say differently!

Because the vast, vast majority of you awww……dog lovers have absolutely zero idea how to train your pup, it becomes an absolutely worthless piece of sh*t dog! This is not hyperbole! It’s a fact! If it were trained properly, you wouldn’t have to tell and yell at it over and over and over again to follow your commands. (I could tell my pups to sit and they would sit. I would balance a bone on their snoot, and they would not move till I snapped my fingers! They’d flip it off their nose and catch it in the air!) I’m sure Floppy and the pictures of the dogs you posted are trained to the same level! Baaaaaaaahahahaha! Yeah, sure! Too many things about POS dogs to list here. Let’s use a barking POS dog for an example. Nothing I hate worse than a barking dog……nothing! Well, maybe an America-hating commie liberal. It’s close! I could go on and on, page after page after page on this topic alone! I have, on many occasions, pounded on the door of a worthless POS dog owner and when opened, I inquired if they could hear their worthless piece of sh*t dog barking its guts out? Their response was always "my dog don’t bark!" Really? Could’ve fooled the hell outta me! So, to all you aawwww…..dog lovers out there, what does your POS dog do? Moo like a cow? Nope. Meow like a cat? Nope. Whinny like horse? Nope. Bray like an ass? Oh hell no! They bark and bark and bark at everything and nothing at all! They just bark! But not your dog, huh? Yeah, right.

Since these rude inconsiderate asshole awww……dog owners wouldn’t take responsibility for their POS dogs, I turned them into the law. I had one of those little cassette tape recorders back in the old days and recorded the POS dog barking and sent it to the DA! Now, we’ve got these smart phones that let you take videos. They work very well. Over the course of my years, I got rid of a few dogs in this manner. There were other ways to get rid of them, but I don’t want you folks to have to go talk to your shrink! And, I would wager a large amount of money that my cats were better trained than your POS dogs! And yes, you can train a cat. My cats would not come into the kitchen while I’m cooking so I didn’t step on them. I could leave my dinner on the coffee table in the living room and go do something and my cats would never get near my plate. Unlike you aawww……dog lovers POS dogs. They’d eat everything they could before you got back! Un-trained POS dogs. Also, how many of you aawww….. dog lovers allow your POS dog to sit and stare at you or a guest while you’re eating dinner? That would be most all of you! Do you hand feed your POS dogs? Damned right you do! Nothing more degrading to do to an animal. Nothing! (Well, I’ve heard of some sheep herders in Wyoming that had some stump broke sheep, but we won’t go there!) We were invited to dinner one time and the hosts had a piece of sh*t dog staring at me while I was trying to eat. I asked them remove the dog. They didn’t. I got up, put the plate on the floor, let their POS dog have it and we left. Even though they invited us back, we never went. Thanks but, no thanks!

And speaking of cats, I’m gonna have to give a big shout out to Dan "The Cat Man" Zaksheske! He moved way up on my people to admire list! Obviously he, like myself, has cat class and cat style! Just like the words of that song…."cool cat looking for a kitty!" "POS dog looking for a puppy" just doesn’t have a nice ring to it, huh? I don’t suppose you’d want to call a woman a dog or a bitch now, would you? Not only no, but hell no! I’m pretty sure they’d get pissed! Actually, I know this as a fact! And out come the claws! Speaking of kitty’s claws, I’m thinking a cat's retractable claws are one of momma nature’s greatest inventions! Remarkable what they can accomplish with them. And most honorably, kitty will go outside and bury its excrement! A dog, not so much, huh? My cats would come to my whistle. How many of you aawww…..dog lovers, who wanted to take a shower but wouldn’t because there was a spider in your tub? Most all of you. And I had people watch this. I’d whistle to kitty and tap on the tub. Her name was Brandy, and she’d come trotting into the bathroom, look at me and meow. (Cats only meow at humans.) I would point in the tub and tell her "there’s a spider in the bathtub." She would walk over to the tub, put her paws on the top, look inside, see the spider, then hop in and zap it two or three times with her paw, then eat it! I’d pick her up, give her some loving and tell her she was the greatest cat ever. The people who saw that couldn’t believe it. All true! Some POS dog would hop in the tub and take a sh*t! Just worthless!

During play time I could get my kitty to retrieve a toy I threw for her. (They just love the cellophane on a soft pack of cancer sticks rolled up into a ball.) People who saw that were dumb founded! They never saw a cat retrieve before. Sometimes they would drop it in my hand. They would only retrieve two or three times, then play time was over. If you have something in your home that’s smaller than a cat, your kitty will kill it. Some of nature’s greatest hunters! Real prolific killers! My kitty’s would bring their kills home to us and leave them on the steps or porch. They like to share! Got a mouse in your house? Not with a kitty you don’t. The only dog that would kill a mouse that I know of is a dachshund. Most POS dogs that see a mouse will take off running! Pitiful. I mean just pitiful!

Now, I could go on and on and on about this stuff, but I’m sure you don’t have time for that. So I’ll wrap it up with a few pictures of some awesome kitties! I want to thank you, Miss Amber, for allowing me to respond and defend not only myself, but Dan the Cat Man and our awesome cats! And we can be friends, just don’t bring Floppy. I don’t wanna get bit!

I hope you enjoyed being enlightened to the phenomenal world of cats!

To all the great folks out there in OutKick land…..Happy New Year!

Amber:

Listen, Tim, it’s clear we’re going to have to agree to disagree.

And because you’ve already made up your mind about my "Floppy," I won’t waste my breath explaining that he’s exceptionally well-behaved, well-trained, and that my husband (or my "roomie," as you call him) and I dedicate time every day to reinforcing that training. He’s also proven to be a very effective creep deterrent when I’m out in public, which is a nice bonus.

I do appreciate you recognizing the contributions of hunting dogs. But in the interest of fairness, it’s worth noting that dogs are also indispensable for herding and livestock protection, explosives and narcotics detection in military and law enforcement, and search-and-rescue operations — just to name a few. Your cats may retrieve toys and kill mice, but they can't do that.

And, to be clear, I have no issue with cats. Especially ones in little sombreros.

Where you really lost me, though, was paragraph seven, when you cited "killing a spider in the shower" as a compelling reason to choose a cat over a dog. My friend, never in my life have I been too frightened to bathe because of a spider in the tub.

As I said, we’ll agree to disagree. The world has cat people, and the world has dog people. There’s no reason we can’t coexist peacefully.

But Tim — because I know you’ll appreciate this — here’s a photo of Rocky in his Santa hat. He did not bite anyone while wearing it.

