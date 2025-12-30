Stefon Diggs Facing Felony Charges He 'Categorically Denies' While Working To Pay Off Alleged Victim

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing felony criminal charges over an apparent Dec. 2 incident in Dedham, Mass. and while he's trying to pay off the alleged victim to make the matter go away, the NFL is monitoring the matter and may investigate further, according to a league source.

Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from the incident.

Diggs Working On ‘Agreement’

Boston 25 News reported Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, made a remote appearance in Dedham District Court on Tuesday, seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed.

DiStefano told the court that Diggs has made a financial offer to the alleged victim to resolve the dispute.

"As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that," DiStefano said.

If a civil agreement is made in the matter, the expectation would be the victim would drop the charges and the criminal matter would similarly end.

NFL Has Contacted Patriots

None of that — not the impounding of the police report, nor the closing of the matter amid a payoff — would necessarily close the matter for the NFL.

The league could elect to investigate for potential violations of its Personal Conduct Policy. Diggs is also subject to being placed on the commissioner's Exempt List, although that would be a big step while the Patriots remain in playoff contention.

The NFL is officially and understandably tight-lipped about all its options and next steps.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the league said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

The Patriots, meanwhile, are offering support for their leading receiver.

Diggs ‘Categorically Denies’ Allegations

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the club said in a statement to the media. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.

"We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

It is interesting to note that Diggs is denying the allegations, but his attorney is telling the court his side is working on reaching a settlement with the alleged victim.

Diggs is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23 — just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

It is possible that the arraignment date could be moved.