Tom Brady's Firecracker New Girlfriend Stuns America, Kay Adams Takes A Bath & Lane Kiffin Is Just The Worst

Also, Sean McDonough deserves a round of applause after last night.

Somehow, some way, we made it. Our first Friday of 2026. The Libs really let us start the new year off by getting to ANOTHER Friday. And it's a weird one, right?

Today doesn't feel like Friday, at all. Never does. Wednesday felt like Friday. Yesterday felt like Saturday. Today feels like Sunday. It gets me every year.

We had football all day yesterday. Some of us worked (allegedly), but it really wasn't work. It was purely going through the motions.

We all stayed up late last night watching our third college football game of the day, and now we're waking up to yet another day off. We're all sort of rundown after the past week (two weeks, really). It feels like Sunday.

Thankfully, it's only Friday. We RIDE.

Welcome to a Sunday (Friday) Nightcaps – the one where Tom Brady and Alix Earle embark on a beautiful, totally healthy new relationship to start the new year.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Kay Adams drinking in a bath tub, Lane Kiffin being insufferable, and Sean McDonough absolutely nailing the call last night from start to finish.

Is he ESPN's best play-by-play guy? I think so. Probably deserves some more respect. He'll get it today.

Grab you whatever your stomach can handle after the past few days, and settle in for a Friday(ish) 'Cap!

How great was last night's Sugar Bowl?

We're gonna keep the line moving today and get outta here at a reasonable hour. No reason to keep everyone till the bell. It's our last holiday Friday until … Lord, I don't even know when. Memorial Day? Yikes. St. Patrick's Day? Does that count? I don't think so.

We're gonna appreciate it before we officially dive into winter. Gross.

How great was last night's Sugar Bowl? Two clunkers earlier in the day, but an absolute gem for three hours last night. And I'm not only talking about the play on the field.

Someone has to say it, and I'll go ahead and be that somebody. Sean McDonough is, easily, ESPN's top college football guy. Might be ESPN's top play-by-play guy in general. Greg McIlroy is college football's best in-booth analyst.

It was on full display last night. Sean met the moment from start to finish:

What a week of #content!

I'm admittedly biased because I grew up with Sean as a Red Sox fan – and he still does spot calls for WEEI throughout the season – but I'm glad to see I wasn't the only one thinking it.

I know Herbie and Fowler are the top team at ESPN, and that ain't changing any time soon, but it's pretty clear that McDonough is the best in the business right now.

Mount Rushmore of play-by-play guys at the moment? Sure!

1. McDonough

2. Kevin Harlan

3. Joe Buck (suck it, haters)

4. Beth Mowins!

5 Just kidding! It's obviously Joe Davis for Fox. Guy does it all over here.

That rushmore is constantly changing, by the way. Mike Tirico can probably make a good case to be in there. Same with Ian Eagle. Nantz and Romo are, obviously, insufferable. They ain't even No. 1, 2 or 3 at their own network.

OK, let's get to the #content before we rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday (Sunday?) night. What a game by Cig!

Lane, Kay & Tom!

An admittedly lighter week of #content, but that was expected. Y'all still more than answered the bell. Couple thoughts …

1. Good to see Sofia and Sophie ending the year strong.

2. What they've done to the Orange Bowl logo should be a felony.

3. Frankly, that goes for all logos. Look at the history of the Super Bowl logo. The World Series logo. You name it, they ALL stink now compared to back then. No wonder society is more unhappy now.

4. Gunner Stockton took a couple hits last night that would've put an NFL defender in the electric chair. Love that kid.

5. My one and only bet yesterday was Alabama over 19.5 points. Almost!

OK, let's rapid-fire this thing and get on outta here. First up? Congratulations to my Fox teammate, Tom Brady!

Incredible. What a way to start 2026! Tom Brady and Alix Earle banging to ring in the new year? I mean, do the #content Gods love us, or WHAT? This will undoubtedly end terribly, but buddy, I am HERE for the ride.

PS: Tom deserves this. Gisele just had a KID with the trainer she was banging towards the end of their marriage. A KID.

Next? Speaking of scummy people, let's check in with Lane Kiffin!

My God. I've moved so far off Lane Kiffin over the past few months, it's actually insane. I loved this dude not eight weeks ago. I cannot STAND him now. Is this the most unlikable duo in college sports? He's the worst.

And then he wakes up this morning and tweets crap like this:

Piss all the way off, Lane. Don't you dare try to attach yourself to this Ole Miss playoff run. Don't you dare.

OK, that's it for today – and this week! Let's end the week, and start the year, by drinking wine in a bath tub with Kay Adams.

Seems like something you can all get behind, right?

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Where does McDonough rank for you? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.