Respect To Jessica Alba's Actual Boyfriend For Stiff-Arming Those Joe Burrow Dating Rumors With Vacation Pics

If you followed along with the Jessica Alba free agency watch last year, you were as skeptical as I was when the rumors that she had started dating Joe Burrow surfaced on Sunday afternoon.

Was it possible? Sure, anything is possible. Have you seen the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's hair lately?

Still, there wasn’t any other proof of a relationship other than a supposed picture of the two at a table in a Las Vegas casino. That's all the rumor mill needed to run wild with a story that the two of them were together.

The 44-year-old actress' current boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez, didn’t let the rumors linger. Respect to him for getting that stiff arm out there right away. He fired off an Instagram post of Alba and him enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

This is the same Danny Ramirez who was reported back in October to have put an end to her free agency, but not her rolling around in the sand at the beach. She also shared a post from their vacation together.

Sometimes a Late Night in Vegas is Just a Late Night in Vegas

Don't get me wrong, I was rooting for some good news for Burrow after the reports that Maxx Crosby was joining the AFC North. But sometimes a late night at a blackjack table in Vegas doesn’t equal romance.

That's okay, it doesn’t have to.

For all anyone knows, Burrow is still in some kind of something with his model "employee" and maybe girlfriend Olivia Ponton.

The rumor mill swung and missed pretty badly on the Alba dating portion, so there's no telling if his own reported or rumored break-up is even true. Can't a guy enjoy his offseason a little?

So he may or may not have sat next to an actress at a blackjack table at 2am? Big deal. What happened to what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas anyway?