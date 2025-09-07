Joe Burrow's 'Employee' Olivia Ponton Joins Livvy Dunne By Hopping In A Tub To Celebrate Football's Return

Joe Burrow and his "employee," model Olivia Ponton, spent the offseason giving the internet sleuths plenty to chew on. They were spotted out multiple times together from Miami to New York.

It's your typical working relationship between a multi-millionaire quarterback and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. You know the one where the model also lives at your house and watches it while you're on the road.

Appearing to enjoy the nightlife in Miami and New York doesn’t mean anything. For all anyone knows, they're employer and employee and nothing more. They're both also hard at work on Sunday wearing shoulder pads.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Burrow is welcoming another season in Cleveland leading the Cincinnati Bengals as they take on the Browns. Ponton is welcoming the NFL season as Livvy Dunne welcomed the college football season, in a tub with little on.

Ponton has eye black, shoulder pads, and not much else for her game-day welcome.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Hopping in a tub on the first Sunday of the NFL season is not going to help quiet the relationship with Joe Burrow rumors any and neither is Dunne reminding us, "Hot girls love Fanatics."

The comment section had plenty to say about her link to the Bengals quarterback. For some reason, they don't seem to be buying the employee label she gave herself while discussing the break-in at his home last year.