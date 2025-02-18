Jessica Alba Hits Free Agency In A Bikini In Cabo

In early January, there were sources telling TMZ that actress Jessica Alba was going to be joining the free agent market in 2025. The 43-year-old and her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, were headed for a divorce.

The two had reportedly separated not long before the news came out and were both seen riding around solo without their wedding rings. Shortly after the reports of a divorce, the big-name free agent confirmed the news.

It was over. She was going to be single and ready to mingle. The week before Valentine’s Day, the couple who reportedly didn’t sign a prenup made it official.

According to Page Six, Alba filed for divorce on February 7. Her soon-to-be ex-husband filed a response immediately afterward. They separated two days after Christmas and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

She wasn’t about to sit back and wait for something to happen. It's time to toe the rubber and paint the corners with upper-90s heat. That's exactly what she did.

Jessica Alba enters free agency on a beach in a bikini

After popping up at the Super Bowl and getting in the middle of some of the action in New Orleans, Alba was checking in on social media from her "perfect long weekend" with her son.

Bikini selfies are a great way to enter free agency.

Remember this is a whole new Jessica Alba. She's not settling in 2025. There's a whole list of ins and outs for her this year.

Yes, she's one of those people who reads motivational quotes and puts together lists. Look, she's been in the business since the 90s.

None of that means we can’t recognize and admire a fastball that paints the black at nearly triple-digits. We can and we certainly will.

I wish her luck and plenty of bikini time in 2025.