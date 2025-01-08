Jessica Alba Set To Hit Free Agency As She's Reportedly Headed For A Divorce & Yes, She Still Has Her Fastball

Lookout there's a big name set to hit the free agent market in 2025. Actress Jessica Alba and her husband of almost 17 years, Cash Warren, are reportedly headed for divorce.

Sources have told TMZ that the couple recently separated and that they're moving forward with a divorce. The reason behind the split is unknown.

Both of them have been spotted out riding solo without their wedding rings. Alba most recently did that over the weekend at a pre-Golden Globes party.

The couple married in May 2008 and have three children together. For those wondering, and as stated in the headline, yes, Jessica Alba still has her fastball.

The 43-year-old showcased it last week with a recap of her 2024. A showcase that doesn’t include much, if any, of her husband.

It looks like he might be in one of the pictures, but if he is, he didn’t get tagged in that pic. She in all likelihood was preparing for free agency.

Jessica Alba is switching things up in the new year

Earlier this week, Alba shared what could now be perceived as another hint she was going to be in for a major change in 2025. It was the first Monday of the new year, and she was getting after it in the gym.

In between gym content and motivational quotes, she managed to squeeze in an in-and-out list for 2025 that just about any Hollywood actress hitting the market would eat up.

In:

Choosing happiness Living life for me Saying yes intentionally Being comfortable saying no Talking about how i feel Getting comfortable being uncomfortable Self belief Good times with good people Prioritizing rest Not settling for less than i deserve

Out:

Self doubt Not letting go Not feeling good enough Living life for everybody else People who can't see my worth Worry about things I can't control Not being honest with my feelings Putting myself down Limiting beliefs Saying I can't before I've even tried

Alba's all about happiness, living for herself, and not settling for less anymore. It's past time to let go, stop living for everybody else, and stop not being honest with her feelings.

I don't know if all that translates into her turning the page on film producers or those in her business completely, but I'd take it as a sign that there's nothing to lose.

It's 2025, the world is a mess. It's never been a better time for something insane to happen. It seems like we're in for a brand new Jessica Alba.

Pull out your sliding pants and do your best to stand out in the DMs among the 20 million followers. Lana Del Rey married a swamp tour guide after all.