Music Superstar Breaks Silence On Getting Married, Slams The Paparazzi

Lana Del Rey is sick of people following her around following her marriage.

The star singer recently married alligator tour boat guide Jeremy Dufrene in a small ceremony in Louisiana. The fact a regular dude married one of the most famous women in America is nothing short of incredible. The man must be an absolute king.

However, his new wife isn't overly happy with people trying to get pictures and videos of the two.

Lana Del Rey breaks silence on getting married.

A fan page on Instagram posted a short video of the "Summertime Sadness" with her husband, and she sounded off in the comments.

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker," Del Rey wrote in the comments.

She further called out people by name and accused them of photoshopping photos of her wedding ring. You can see a screenshot of the now-viral comments below.

In a third comment, she made it clear she's very happy now that she's married and wrote, "All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy."

So, it would seem like she's taking it in stride. Given how she's been famous for roughly 15 years, I'm sure the paparazzi isn't new to her.

However, trying to snap photos of someone at their wedding or just going about their life is a bit strange. Her husband is absolutely not a public figure. He's an alligator tour guide in rural Louisiana. Let's give the guy a break.

Props to the happy couple, and let's hope people can just go about life without bothering them. It's not an accident she went to rural America. It's to get away from people - not to get a spotlight shined on her. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.