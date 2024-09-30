Music Superstar Pulls Epic Relationship Move, Is A Big Win For Regular Dudes

Lana Del Rey is officially hitched.

The internet was set on fire several days ago when it was revealed she'd obtained a marriage license with her alligator tour guide boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer being in a relationship with a regular dude from Louisiana is nothing short of awesome, and many people on social media felt the same way.

Now, they've taken things to the next level.

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide boyfriend.

The two were married in a ceremony last week in Des Allemands, Louisiana near where Dufrene operates his tour business, according to the Daily Mail.

"This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story," a source told PEOPLE when speaking about the wedding between the music icon and her now-husband.

Honestly, this is awesome and anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Lana Del Rey is one of the most famous women on the planet and one of the most successful women in music over the past 15+ years.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer is a legit superstar, and she's also very authentic. That's about as rare as a unicorn sighting these days.

Now, she's married to an alligator tour guide. What an absolute king. There's no other way to sum it up. If this doesn't motivate you to take a shot with a woman you might think is out of your league, then I don't know what to tell you.

The worst she can do is say no. The best outcome is you find yourself married to a star.

Props to the happy couple. You love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.