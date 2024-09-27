Music Star Reportedly Preparing To Pull Epic Relationship Move, Is A Big Win For Regular Dudes

Lana Del Rey reportedly is gearing up to take her love life to the next level.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer is one of the most popular people in music, and her fans were a bit surprised when they learned she was Louisiana alligator boat tour captain Jeremy Dufrene.

While most famous people choose to date other people in the public spotlight, Lana Del Rey chose to find love off the grid with a regular hard working dude.

Major respect, and it looks like the two are on the verge of getting married.

Lana Del Rey reportedly obtains marriage license with Jeremy Dufrene.

Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a marriage license in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana on September 23rd, according to People.

The couple now has 30 days to officially get hitched.

Honestly, I love this story so much. It warms my soul. The fact Lana Del Rey - one of the most famous women on the planet - appears to be getting ready to marry a regular dude is nothing short of awesome.

She's always had a wholesome vibe buzzing around her, and has seemingly always rejected being eaten up and swallowed up by the entertainment industry.

The way people chase clout once they get famous is so cringe that it's borderline pathetic. Trust me, many of them are wildly boring and downright stupid behind closed doors. Everything is done for a calculated reason.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey reportedly has a marriage license to marry a boat tour captain from Louisiana. It's absolutely incredible. It's also a reminder that no woman should be viewed out of your league if you're a dude. Shoot your shot. Clearly, anything is possible, and you never know when someone might say yes.

Granted, I'm far from a relationship expert, but Lana Del Rey's current relationship is a big win for regular dudes.

Props to the happy couple. I sincerely hope it works out for them. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.