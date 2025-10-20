Jessica Alba's Free Agency Has Reportedly Come To An End, But Her Rolling Around In Sand At The Beach Has Not

It's been a decent couple of days for Jessicas. I don’t know if it's algorithm related or if it has something to do with the alignment of the stars or what, but Jessica Simpson arrived in a latex dress followed by Jessica Biel paying tribute to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre .

That was how the weekend played out, then Monday morning arrived, and Jessica Alba shows up rolling around on an Australian beach. What am I supposed to do? Say we've had enough Jessicas?

I couldn’t do that. That would be irresponsible. I am many things; a man, a father, a slightly below-average to average at best husband, just to name a few and not brag, but irresponsible I am not.

So when Jessica Alba comes knocking partially covered in sand and wants to drag us Down Under, I answer. She’s reportedly in Australia while shooting her new movie The Mark . It's not for everyone, but this is sometimes a requirement of the job.

Speaking of irresponsibility, Jessica couldn’t hit the beach and not share. That would be irresponsible. Plus, everyone knows a little sand on the butt is the perfect way to mix in some messages about life.

You Can’t Just Ignore a Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Rolling Around in the Sand

Not to be lost in the sand, the bikini and the messages about life is the fact that it's good to see Jessica Alba conducting business as usual despite reportedly ending her free agency. What a free agency run she had too.

The last thing anyone wants, including her evidently, is for her new relationship with Captain America star Danny Ramirez (never heard of him) to put an end to her showcasing her fastball.

This is why you have a set of principles, and you live by them. If either of us wavered here, this moment would never have taken place.

Jessica wouldn’t have shared herself partially covered in sand at the beach and I would have passed over her Instagram artwork for fear of being called out for another "Jessica" article. Thankfully, neither of us is guided by fear.

Save your praise, please, and remember it when we do fall short, because we're only human, and it happens. It just didn’t happen today.