Jessica Simpson On The Prowl In A Low-Cut Latex Dress, Emily Elizabeth Can't Be Contained & Bama Is Back

It happened, I was kidnapped and dragged to a fall festival against my will

For the first time this year, I, while managing to avoid a morning trip to the pumpkin patch following a T-ball game, was forced to go to a fall festival.

Now, if I'm being honest, I'd rather have my Saturday evening ruined instead of my Sundays during the fall. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoy college football, but I'm a much bigger fan of the NFL.

That said, I did miss the ending of the Top 10 match-up between Ole Miss and Georgia, which the Bulldogs somehow managed to come back and win.

But that did earn me some points and was taken into consideration by the family. I assume it was anyway, despite nobody having any clue what I was forced to sacrifice.

A packed fall festival with a terrible live band and long waits for rides and food was worth it. The only bright spot in the entire evening was my son getting smoked while on a bounce thing with swinging arms that you had to jump over or duck under.

Once that happened, he wanted to leave and that meant we didn’t have to stick around for the fireworks and the insanity of trying to leave once they ended.

It did mean we had to give away at least half of the tickets we bought for all the carnival-style rides, but that was well worth it in my book. I did make it home in time to watch Alabama take care of Tennessee.

Which leads perfectly into some of the college football action I did see.

Bama's back

Starting off the season with a loss to Florida State made it look like Alabama was in for a long rough season. But after Saturday's 37-20 win over No. 11 Tennessee, the No. 6 ranked team is in a pretty good spot with a 6-1 record.

Did Alabama ever go anywhere?

Not really, but it's a lot of fun to say they're back. They still have a couple of tough games on the schedule before they wrap up the regular season, and they hope a shot at playing for a championship.

Speaking of teams handling their business, No. 17 Vanderbilt is now 6-1 on the season after doing just that against No. 10 LSU on Saturday.

It wasn’t an elite display of passing, but the Commodores got behind Diego Pavia (and his mom) and won the game 31-24.

The quarterback accounted for three touchdowns on the day, one through the air on 160 yards passing and two on the ground on 86 yards rushing. Mom took care of business in the stands.

What a college football performance.

On the flip side of that game was, of course, No. 10 LSU, who was one of several Top 10 teams to have another rough week. No. 2 Miami set the tone on Friday night by losing at home to unranked Louisville.

It's been quite the year for losing to unranked teams and nobody has been safe from top to the bottom of the rankings. There were some close calls, but a win is a win.

As much as you want to count a three-point win over a two-win team as a loss (for Texas and Texas A&M), you can't. But we can enjoy No. 22 Memphis going down on the road to an unranked UAB team who is now 3-4 on the season.

And we can also enjoy another Top 10 team losing to those in the unranked, although to be fair to No. 7 Texas Tech, unranked Arizona State is frisky at now 5-2 on the year.

I wouldn’t expect No. 1 Ohio State to stumble at all the rest of the season. They've got nothing but cupcakes remaining on their schedule in Penn State, Rutgers, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

I'd love nothing more than for one of these teams to take down Ohio State, but in reality, none of them have enough offense to even compete. They're essentially going to end the regular season fine-tuning things for the playoff.

US Department of Energy employee lost his security clearance after uploading his life's work (187,000 explicit images) to government servers

Let's change gears slightly before we get to the scrolling with a touching story of one man's collection of pornographic images and the accidental uploading of them for a special personal project of his.

That project was, of course, having AI generate what the US Department of Energy refers to as "robot pornography" based on his collection of 187,000 pornographic images that he had been collecting for 25 to 30 years.

The discovery that the employee's life's work had been uploaded to his government-issued computer and then backed up to the DOE network cost the man his security clearance.

A punishment he responded to by complaining that he was facing "the Spanish Inquisition" after the discovery of the images and the interviews about them.

"The individual thought that even though his personal drives were connected to [the DOE network], they were somehow partitioned, and his personal material would not contaminate his [government computer]," said the DOE report.

Presumably, he was using his work computer during work hours to train the AI, which was almost certainly a work-provided tool, with his 187,000 explicit images. In other words, taxpayer money well-spent.

During an appeal hearing, the man detailed his history of depression and psychiatric treatment and said that he knew he had broken DOE rules, but "did not think it was 'very wrong' to have adult images on an unclassified computer."

He claimed that the DOE "was spying on him 'a little too much' given that the systems were unclassified." He then called the software used to investigate the massive upload of pornographic material on his work computer as "spyware."

That's when he decided to compare his situation to that of the Spanish Inquisition. Needless to say, his security clearance was not restored.

What wasn't provided in the story, and seems like a missed opportunity, was an update on his progress training AI with his unbelievable amount of porn.

That's all for this week. The NFL did it again with another international game this morning. I hope your fantasy lineups were set prior to kickoff.

Game 6 of the ALCS is tonight. The Mariners are up on the Blue Jays 3-2 with a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series. I'm still rooting for them both to lose.

I'll be off next Sunday. So, unless there’s a currently unplanned call to the bullpen from now until the first Sunday in November, I'll see the Screencaps community then.

Happy Halloween, enjoy another long day of football, postseason baseball, and hopefully some time on the back patio before getting back to the work week grind.

