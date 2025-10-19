'Legendary Scream Queen' Jessica Biel Pays Tribute To 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' With Iconic Tank Top

Actress Jessica Biel, who I'd like to take a moment to point out is confirmed to still have her fastball at 43, has played some iconic roles throughout her lengthy career.

Who could forget her role as Tenley Parrish in the movie Summer Catch? Or her incredible work as Alex McDonough in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry?

Not I and not many on the internet.

Speaking of unforgettable Jessica Biel roles, she cemented herself as a "Legendary Scream Queen" as Erin Hardesty in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre back in 2003.

Just ask her husband Justin Timberlake. That's the label he gave his wife in the comments as she paid tribute to the film on its 22nd anniversary on October 17.

Jessica Biel Reminds Everyone She’s Still Got It, 22 Years Later

Biel wrote along with scenes from the movie in her iconic tank top: "Can’t believe its been over 20 years! So honored to be part of the franchise. Happy anniversary to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

What a flex and what a tribute by Jessica Biel here. This is how you remember a movie you starred in and added yourself to the list of scream queens.

Let's give her some credit for mixing it up too. This tribute is a reminder of one of her iconic roles, but it's also a reminder that she mixes up.

Could she have pushed for more and blown through seven or eight "Texas Chainsaw" franchise movies like others have? It's not out of the realm of possibility.

Who would have said no if Biel went to them and said this tank top has more to give? Not many. But she didn’t trap herself in a genre.

If she had, who knows if we would get Alex McDonough or not a few years after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? That would have been a big loss for the motion picture industry and society as a whole.

Let's remember Erin Hardesty, but let's also remember all the other roles Jessica Biel has brought us over her incredible career.