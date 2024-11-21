Jemele Hill, Who Called White Men 'Worst Thing In America,' Might Leave X Because Of 'Name-Calling Racists'

This week, LeBron James announced – they always have to announce – he is taking a break from social media. But Jemele Hill has called upon him to take it a step further, and "deactivate" his X account entirely.

"Twitter has become largely untenable. Selfishly, I hope he deactivates his account," Hill posted on X. "This app is full of racists."

Hmm.

Apparently, Hill is tinkering with the idea of deleting X herself. She told her followers that she now spends most of her time on Bluesky, where leftists have turned since the election in protest of Elon Musk's support for Donald Trump.

Specifically, Hill is fed up with random trolls calling her mean names on the platform.

"What I find funny is that the people who throw around that 'snowflake' term are the weakest folks," she responded to another random user. "Sorry, it’s not challenging ideology; calling somebody a cunt 100 times a day. And Musk also changed the block features on the platform, too. And again, nobody owes you engagement."

Earlier this week, we covered ESPN's Mark Jones announcing – go figure -- his departure from X because the app had become "too hateful." Speaking of hate, Jones had posted tweets calling MAGA women "skanks," telling Rush Limbaugh to "rot in hell" the day his wife announced he had died of lung cancer, calling Queen Elizabeth a "racist" on the day she died, and falsely accusing police officers of trying to kill him. He also shared a post calling "white people demonic forces of evil."

Yet Jones is the one saying X is "too hateful."

Jemele Hill deserves the same type of mockery as Jones. Here she is whining about "racist" and "name-calling" trolls just two weeks after she spent a weekend suffering a racist meltdown on X.

It started with her attacking former race car driver Danica Patrick for voting for Donald Trump. Hill called Patrick's voting decision "unhinged" and an example of why she does "not trust white women" in America. She previously said "white women report for duty" on election day.

Hours later, Jemele turned her focus toward white men. She called white men "the worse [sic] thing in America for decades" and deserving of "consequences."

One could argue that calling an entire race the "worst thing in America" constitutes "racist." Or maybe even "name-calling."

Oh, but there's more.

Hill warned her followers that police would be able to treat black Americans unlawfully without any punishment if Trump were elected. (Huh?) She argued that black people should be able to refer to whites as "thugs," but that white people cannot retaliate. She amplified several posts smearing Caitlin Clark's supporters as "white and racist." She previously dared Spotify, her employer at the time, to pay a black podcaster $100 million to show they didn't favor Joe Rogan. Heck, Jemele even accused the state of Alabama of "racism" for punishing Carlee Russel, a black woman who duped the police into a manhunt by faking her own kidnapping.

The list goes on and on and on.

Trolls say "mean things" to Jemele Hill because her social media profile is littered with racial hysteria, false accusations of racism, and – often – blatant racism directed toward white people.

What do she and Mark Jones expect? That they can just spread hate and racism, and no one is going to push back, that the trolls are not going to respond with a similarly mean tone?

Further, Hill has made millions of dollars by convincing guilty white male executives to let her use their platform to "fight racism." TNT is the latest network to give her a show (that is failing in the ratings).

Her grift has made her wealthy. She's playing a character. So, why is she so concerned with what @jimbobtim2211 says, anyway?

Still, if Hill moves her racist posts and grift to Bluesky, X will be just fine.