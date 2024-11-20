ESPN' Mark Jones, Known For Hateful Tweets About White People And Police, Leaves X In Protest Of 'Hate'

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is leaving social media platform X. He announced – they all have to announce it, don't they? – that he was leaving the platform because it is "too hateful."

Of course, he then promoted his new Bluesky account. They have to do that too, don't they?

Jones' departing X for Bluesky was expected. That's what all the cool kids of liberal media are doing. Mark Jones has always wanted to be one of the cool kids of liberal media. He's not.

However, the more amusing element of the story is his supposed reasoning: "X is too hateful." Hmm. Here's the problem: Mark Jones operated one of the most hateful accounts on X, and Twitter before that.

Shall we run through some of the many examples? In the past three years, while at ESPN, Mark Jones has posted the following on his X/Twitter page:

Baseless accusations that stadium police officers were going to shoot him dead because he is black.

Tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to "rot in hell" the day his wife announced he had died of lung cancer.

Lies about the police murdering Jacob Blake, who is still alive.

Posts calling Stephen A. Smith a "coon."

Posts calling his white colleagues and bosses "blind to racism in front of him."

Tweets celebrating Nick Bosa tearing his ACL as "payback for standing for the national anthem" and supporting Donald Trump.

Claims that the Batman character is rooted in racism.

A photo saying, "MAGA women are skanks."

Claims that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "member of the KKK." (He's not.)

Claims that Aaron Rodgers is a member of QAnon. (He's not.)

Statements that white people "appropriated" Jesus.

Debunked claims that the police shot Breonna Taylor when they saw her skin color. (They never saw her.)

A tweet from Bishop Talbert Swan that white people are "demonic forces of evil."

A tweet comparing Jason Whitlock to a house slave from the film "Django Unchained."

Tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a "racist" on the day she died.

ESPN, which recently re-signed Mark Jones, has no comment on any of the above posts by Mark Jones. We've asked – several times.

Jones' X account is filled with hate, racism, bigotry, and far-left conspiracies. He's a ghoul. But because he was ESPN's only black NBA play-by-play commentator until recently (ESPN signed Michael Grady), the network was fearful of not re-signing him or laying him off in 2023, sources tell OutKick.

The belief within the company, and later corroborated by Dan Dakich, is that Mark Jones tries to overcompensate on social media because he was ridiculed by "Black Twitter" earlier in his career for marrying a white woman.

Put simply, Mark Jones is trying hard to show Black Twitter that he is one of them by posting tweets that make him look anti-white.

Like Jemele Hill, Mark Jones is not actually a racist. He just wants the public to think he's racist against white people because of all the online love, job security, and cachet that comes with a black media person sharing racist views about white people.

So, whatever so-called "hate" Mark Jones received on X, was a direct result of his very hateful grift. And he deserved it.

