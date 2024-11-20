Ordinary Americans Vs. Left-Wing Extremism Is The Real Culture War | Bobby Burack

The actual culture war in America is a divide between left-wing extremists and ordinary Americans. Donald Trump's decisive victory over Kamala Harris proves that.

According to the Democratic firm Blueprint, swing voters named "inflation" and "immigration" as the main two reasons for not supporting Harris in the 2024 election. That was expected. But the third reason was more telling. The firm found that swing voters felt "Harris focused more on culture war issues than helping the middle class." In fact, this was the most frequent criticism among swing voters who broke for Trump (+28).

The voters specifically referenced a dissatisfaction with Harris' views on transgenderism, which included exploiting taxpayer funds to pay for prisoners and illegal aliens to have sex change surgeries.

How could she and her party have possibly thought such use of taxpayer money would be popular with the American people? Put simply, the Democratic Party was duped.

Around 2016, the far-left took majority control of what Douglas MacKinnon calls the "five major megaphones" of our nation: the media, academia, entertainment, science, and medicine. With a near monopoly of the message, the far-left convinced the Democratic Party that a neo-Marxist ideology, often referred to as "woke," was the answer to the current and past ills of America. At its core, "wokeism" refers to a social condition that punishes and rewards citizens based on their identity. And Trump is the antithesis, the chief target, of the movement.

But perception is not always attached to reality. In this case, the voices behind the megaphone were at odds with the interests and concerns of the people. Notably, just eight percent of the electorate supports "woke" politics.

So, while the Democrats have spent the past eight years trying to pit Americans against Trump on the basis of race, gender, and sexual orientation – they have, in return, distanced themselves further from average voters. They made Trump more popular.

John Burn-Murdoch, the Financial Times' chief data reporter, organized a chart last week to demonstrate how the Democrats' approach to cultural issues shifted the party sharply leftward, leaving the median voter behind:

Consequently, Democrats have lunged so far to the left that they dismiss dissenters as "far-right." In actuality, many of the voters they dismiss are normal, moderate voters – of all races.

Noticeably, Trump made gains with the very demographic groups that Democrats implored to fear him: women, black people, Hispanics, and young Americans.

Kamala Harris and her campaign were under the illusion that they could win support among minority voters by promoting racial hysteria. This strategy has worked in the past. Race was the focus of Michelle Obama's highly praised speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, in which she and her husband repeatedly referred to black Americans as "we" and told them they had no choice but to support Harris.

"We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth," Michelle told the crowd in Chicago. "Kamala understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead."

Catchy.

But Blueprint found that black voters are not nearly as racially grieved as the Democrats thought. When asked if "racism is built into society," 13% more white progressives (75%) said "yes" than black Americans (62%).

Go figure.

Democrats ordered black Americans to see racism when they look at the GOP. Instead, during the Biden-Harris administration, black people saw drastically rising prices of food, gas, and rent.

"The votes are in — they don’t want your pity, and black people can’t afford to indulge rich white people’s need to endlessly flagellate themselves," Bill Maher said in a monologue directed at the Democratic Party on Friday.

Likewise, women are not as easily manipulated as the Harris campaign made them out to be. Using abortion as a scare tactic to prevent women from voting for Trump works in theory. However, women were already scared. They are scared of violent crime, of not being able to pay their bills and walking into a bathroom with a biological man, asking them to help him put back on his dress.

Democrats called Republicans running campaign ads to keep men out of women's sports "anti-trans." Not quite. The ads were refreshing to a nation in which 72% of registered voters oppose transgender-identifying males competing in women’s sports.

Americans don't see Trump's preferred policies as "hateful" rhetoric, either. They see it as a necessity to keep their children from experiencing the same fate as Laken Riley, whom an illegal thug murdered because Democrats opened the border to avoid accusations of "xenophobia."

And, no, voters don't want their government pushing social media companies to censor them. A new pol l from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression found that 63% of voters are concerned about the state of free speech in the country.

If there was ever a group that really needed to log off, turn off the television, and "touch grass," it's the Democrats. Trump didn't radicalize the Republican Party. The Democratic Party radicalized itself in trying to diminish him and all of his supporters.

"These hacks still don’t get it, we will never care more about identity politics and checking a box more than we care about feeding our families and securing our communities. Trump broke their brains in 201. He’s been living rent-free in them ever since," OutKick host Tomi Lahren said in a comment for the article.

The Democrats sold their vision of society as a utopia of equality. Americans saw the results. Left-wing extremist takeover of American culture made us more divided, racially obsessed, and, most importantly, dependent on the people in charge.

There is a cultural reckoning happening. Athletes and public figures who were previously afraid to show support for Trump now proudly wear his hat and perform his groovy dance moves.

But, like the 2024 election, the cultural support for Donald Trump is not just about Donald Trump. It's also a referendum on the Democratic Party's embrace of a fringe left-wing ideology. This past month was a complete rejection of an extremist cultural rot that spiraled out of control and ate away at the very foundation of this country.

Trump didn't create the culture war. His rise to the highest office in the land is a symptom of the culture war.

Most Americans don't want to live in a nation beholden to a hierarchy of victimhood. Whether they are Trump supporters or not, they don't see the slogan "Make America Great Again" as a reference to reverting America back to the day when people of color and women couldn’t vote. They see the slogan as a reference to the only answer they have to save their culture from the pompous, out-of-touch white progressive trying to destroy it.

On election night, ordinary Americans voted to wrest back control of their culture.