Christian Pulisic Doing The Trump Dance After Scoring Goal Led To Some Unbelievable Meltdowns On Social Media

The Trump Dance is officially taking over the sports world. We've seen countless football players across college and the NFL do the celebration, UFC champion Jon Jones did the dance in the middle of the octagon in front of the President-Elect himself over the weekend, and LPGA star Charley Hull even got in on the fun in the middle of an LPGA event.

However, Christian Pulisic doing the Trump Dance after scoring a goal against Jamaica on Monday night has taken things to an entirely new level.

Both the fanbases, players, and, if you can believe it, some of the media that covers football, the UFC, and golf have a strong and vocal collection of Republican voters and conservatives. The same can not be said about the soccer world, and especially not the international soccer world. This is what made Pulisic's celebration both different and incredibly triggering to many who follow and cover the sport.

The USMNT star opened the scoring for the Americans in the 13th minute with a stellar finish after a great ball from Weston McKennie. Pulisic then made his way toward the corner flag and broke out the Trump Dance before a few of his teammates joined in on the dance themselves.

"Well obviously that’s the Trump dance," Pulisic said after being asked about the celebration following the team's 4-2 win. "It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny. I saw everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL, I saw Jon Jones do it, we’re just having a bit of fun, so I thought it was a pretty fun dance."

Pulisic bringing the Trump Dance to the international soccer world immediately broke the brains of plenty of folks across social media. They simply could not fathom the face of U.S. soccer would tip his cap to the President-Elect, or at the very least, simply get in on the movement that is taking over American sports.

Here is a collection of some of the best meltdowns following Pulisic's celebration; enjoy the laughs.

It's worth remembering that Donald Trump didn't just win the Electoral Vote in this month's Presidential Election, he also won the popular vote by more than 2.5 million votes. In other words, more Americans who actually made it to the polls liked Trump more than they liked Kamala Harris. That fact is impossible to comprehend for some people, clearly.